[predators-captain-roman-josi-continues-to-have-load-as-ryan-ellis-inches-closer-to-return]

When Predators captain Roman Josi signed an eight-year contract extension in Oct with major numbers connected – $72.472 million, to be specific – he mentioned Nashville “is household for me.”

Things haven’t been likely as anticipated for the Predators this season – at dwelling or otherwise – especially because defenseman Ryan Ellis has been out due to the fact Jan. one just after an elbow to the head from the Stars’ Corey Perry for the duration of the Winter Common.

But that has small to do with Josi, who has matched people big quantities on his deal with major numbers on the ice.

“If you indicator a massive contract like that, I undoubtedly inform myself I have to make it now,” Josi explained. “It is not even just that. I have truly high expectations for myself it won’t issue if my agreement is a person year or 8 yrs, regardless of what it is. I want to get much better … each individual day. That things is on the facet for me. It’s not my primary precedence.”

Josi has been frustrated that these quantities on the ice haven’t included up to extra victories. Sure, the Predators were being 11-8-1 since Ellis has been out, but they’ve skipped him and Josi alongside one another.

The pair were carrying a vast majority of the load in advance of Ellis’ personal injury. Ellis is inching closer to returning, and was paired with Josi during observe Thursday. Coach John Hynes advised reporters right after Thursday’s follow that Ellis could return as early as Friday. Ellis also explained to reporters he had no difficult feelings towards Perry.

But the Predators most likely would not be inside sniffing length of the playoffs if not for Josi.

As a result of 59 online games likely into Friday’s contest versus the Blackhawks, the Predators’ captain was four points shy of his career high in factors with 57, which was finest on the team by 17.

His 14 objectives have been one short of tying his vocation high and had been at the rear of just 3 some others for most on the staff. His 43 helps were 4 shy of his profession greatest, and ideal on the Predators by 17.

He is averaging a profession-superior 25 minutes, 51 seconds of ice time per activity, finest on the staff by extra than 2 minutes. He experienced a workforce-higher 95 blocked photographs. He had 213 pictures on aim, 46 a lot more than Filip Forsberg, who is next on the team.

Josi is not only in the dialogue for the Norris Trophy, awarded to the league’s leading defenseman, but he is also between the foremost candidates, along with gamers these as the Capitals’ John Carlson, the Lightning’s Victor Hedman and the Blues’ Alex Pietrangelo.

“It’s undoubtedly great to listen to your identify with some of individuals fellas,” Josi mentioned. “I’d be lying if I mentioned that wasn’t one particular of my massive goals, to earn a Norris Trophy.

“But the most important matter is hoping to earn online games, test and do nicely as a staff. You want to do properly independently. You have to set goals for your self that will in the long run assistance the team. If everybody performs their finest the workforce will engage in a great deal improved.”

Some of the Predators’ very best players have not been actively playing their finest, no doubt.

But there’s no question their greatest participant has been playing his finest. And factors could get better when Ellis returns.

Despite the fact that Hynes hasn’t had a opportunity to mentor Ellis due to the fact having above the team Jan. 7, he said his appreciation for him has grown in meetings and off the ice.

“He is a straight shooter,” Hynes explained. “He is really a hockey junkie in a sense that he is aware of every little thing which is going on in the league. He loves it. … I am energized to have him again in the lineup (when he returns) because he is this kind of a leader. … (I) are unable to wait to see him play.”

Attain Paul Skrbina at [email protected] and adhere to him on Twitter @PaulSkrbina.