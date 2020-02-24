Monday, February 24, 2020
Predators indication Rocco Grimaldi to two-12 months extension

Jermaine Hoffman
Paul Skrbina, The Tennessean
Although other teams have been fast paced building very last-moment promotions in advance of Monday’s trade deadline, the Predators have been hectic signing Rocco Grimaldi to a two-12 months deal that will fork out him $four million.

Grimaldi has a vocation significant in ambitions (10), assists (20), details (30) and video games played (58).

He is seventh on the staff in factors.

Grimaldi, who at five-foot-six is the shortest player in the league, also is taking part in a career-finest 12: 46 per video game.

Grimaldi, who was going to be an unrestricted free of charge agent just after this time, signed a one-calendar year, $1 million deal immediately after very last period.

