predators-shock-calgary-with-two-late-mikael-granlund-ambitions

Mikael Granlund tied it up just just before the close of regulation and then scored the winner 1: 20 into overtime as the Nashville Predators conquer Calgary 4-3 Thursday night time in a showdown of the Western Conference’s two wild-card teams.

Roman Josi and Colton Sissons also experienced a target apiece, with Ryan Ellis obtaining three helps. Nashville received its 3rd straight and improved to six-one-1 in excess of its last eight games.

Mikael Backlund experienced a objective and two assists, and Andrew Mangiapane and Rasmus Andersson just about every scored as Calgary had its two-sport profitable streak halted.

The Predators hadn’t been amid the leading 8 teams in the West due to the fact Nov. 13 until finally Tuesday evening immediately after beating Ottawa, and even then they wanted a loss by Arizona to give them the edge for the 2nd wild card. By having the year collection two-1, Nashville holds on to the next location, a position driving the Flames with two video games still in hand.

Nashville trailed two-one when Josi scored his 15th with five: 30 remaining from the still left circle, squeezing the puck under goalie David Rittich’s appropriate arm. Mangiapane set the Flames up three-two scoring with 42.9 seconds remaining for seemingly the profitable target.

Nashville took its timeout straight away, and Granlund tied it up from in entrance with the puck crossing the line just before the buzzer. Granlund then scored his 17th from the slot to start off the Predators celebrating. Rittich slammed his adhere to the ice, breaking it in 50 percent as he went to the bench.

Goalie Juuse Saros produced 36 saves for his eighth acquire in 10 starts off.

The Flames were being coming off a major five-two earn in Boston on Tuesday night and have been the NHL’s ideal street group since Nov. 23, profitable 15 of their last 20 game titles. They also got captain Mark Giordano back again in Nashville right after he skipped 10 games with a hamstring injury.

Calgary outshot Nashville 11-eight in the initial time period, and Saros smothered a issue-blank shot from Rasmuss Andersson at the edge of the crease at 11: 08. Sissons set Nashville up with his ninth intention, beating Rittich from in entrance with a wrister off a go from Colin Blackwell with 31.two seconds still left in the time period.

Saros didn’t have a probability to deny Andersson 26 seconds into the 2nd, when he tapped in the puck effortlessly off a pass from Backlund. Then the Swede acquired his 15th with assist of a bounce at three: 48 sending the puck previous Saros’ outstretched glove and skate providing Calgary a 2-one direct.

NOTES: Backlund now has 18 factors in 11 game titles for Calgary. … Blackwell is on a 4-match stage streak with one goal and four helps. … Sissons has two targets in his last three online games. … Nashville enhanced to 24-6-four when scoring initially.

UP Following

Flames visit Tampa Bay on Saturday.

Predators host Colorado in the fourth of a five-sport homestand.