Predict the 5 most likely Iowa scenarios

The Iowa Congress begins today, with the 2020 election officially pending. Below is CNN’s overview of the 5 BIG storylines you need for this week’s campaign path. You will find predictions for 5 possible “winners” from Iowa – # 1 being the best estimate of the most likely outcome.

5. Amy Klobuchar is in the top three: Here and there, there were small signs that the Minnesota Senator’s Iowa-led campaign has recently picked up steam. A recent poll put her in third place – ahead of former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren.

If Klobuchar was in the top three – or higher – it would be a BIG win for her because she worked for months (and months) to catapult herself into the first division.

How would it happen? Voters like their Midwest roots, success story, and think Biden is too old and Buttigieg too young to bet on. (Klobuchar doesn’t really fish in the same polling waters as Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Warren.)

When Klobuchar is among the top three, it’s hard to see that it lasts well beyond Monday evening – especially when the two moderate alternatives (Buttigieg and Biden) are above it.

4. Warren wins (or ends a strong second): The Massachusetts Senator has been weakening for months when Sanders appears to have emerged as the first choice for liberals in Iowa and beyond.

But no one questions the strength of Warren’s Iowa organization. It’s big, effective, and has been running at full power for longer than anyone else in the field.

The question for Warren is, how much is your organizational superiority worth? A point or two? Five? We do not know the answer to this question. But if it’s 1 or 2 points, Warren is likely to be third or lower. If it is 5+ we could look at a real surprise.

Given the low expectations Warren had of the poll, she could probably announce a win even if she had a strong second. And considering where her survey numbers are right now, she’d be thrilled with one of the top two places.

3. Buttigieg wins (or becomes second or just third): In his honor, Buttigieg does not attempt to underestimate the importance of Iowa in his campaign.

“Let’s face it,” he said to NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday. “I have to do well here in Iowa.”

What does “good” look like? In my opinion it is the first two or – maybe – the first three if the second and third place are very close to each other.

Buttigieg seems like a similar place where Barack Obama traveled to Iowa in 2008. He has made massive promises as a candidate and has already exceeded expectations, but democratic voters still seem to be in a wait-and-see mode. Obama’s victory in Iowa removed these doubts. Buttigieg needs Iowa to do the same.

2. Biden wins: If you’re the former Vice President of the United States and a national leader, you have to win everywhere. No excuses.

And despite some experts predicting that he couldn’t even make it this far, Biden is now, 24 hours before the Iowa gatherings, in a place his campaign had hoped for: with a legitimate chance of winning.

He is not the favorite. (See further below). But judging by surveys, he’s right there. How does Biden win? The Iowa Democrats are pragmatic – they choose the candidate they think is best at beating Trump, not the one that makes their hearts beat faster.

And if Biden Iowa wins, there is an absolutely plausible scenario in which the nomination is completed (or almost completed) by the end of the month – since voters follow Iowa’s leadership and focus on the common enemy: Trump.

Here’s the problem if Biden misses out on Iowa: he’s unlikely to win New Hampshire, with Warren and Sanders as quasi-home game staters. Or Nevada, where Sanders looks strong. And even in South Carolina, which is voting on February 29, a new poll on Sunday suggests that its once massive lead is waning somewhat.

1. Sanders wins: All signs – energy, polls, etc. – indicate a victory for the Vermont Senator on Monday evening.

The Iowa Democratic Party tends to favor liberals over moderates – most other factors are the same – and Sanders has never really stopped running for president since losing the Hillary Clinton nomination in 2016.

Sanders, who knows how important winning in Iowa is to his chances, has done everything to win his followers.

If Sanders Iowa wins, it’s hard to see him lose New Hampshire eight days later because the poll shows him before that. And if he wins the first two states with Nevada, where he’s strong, we could talk about South Carolina as the last hope for the establishment to stop Sanders from being nominated.

On the other hand, if Sanders in Iowa loses to Biden, Warren, or Buttigieg, it will lead to a narrative that voters could love him and his ideas, but when the rubber hits the streets, they think it’s too risky a choice.