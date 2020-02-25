[predicted-juventus-lineup-vs-lyon:-juve-looks-to-continue-to-be-undefeated-in-champions-league]

Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny (1) dives for the ball in the course of the Serie A soccer match n.12 JUVENTUS – MILAN on November 10, 2019 at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Piedmont, Italy. (Photo by Matteo Bottanelli/NurPhoto by using Getty Photographs)

A two match profitable streak for Juventus has retained them at the top of Serie A, but now they’ll flip their awareness toward the Champions League for a match in Lyon.

Juve has been battling to remain at the major of the league, with Lazio and Inter Milan the two trying to keep force on them. Even so, it is this opposition that is basically thought of most significant by quite a few Juventus admirers. It has been above two a long time given that they’ve received a Champions League and supporters are anxious for them to bring that dry spell to an conclude. The following action in their pursuit of this elusive trophy is a match at Lyon in the round of 16.

Accomplishment has been a lot much more elusive for Lyon this season than it has been for Juve. They are now in 7th put in Ligue one and barely held off Benfica and Zenit St Petersburg to even make it this much in the Champions League. Their only accomplishment this year has occur in reaching the final of their league cup, the place they’ll consider on PSG in early April. Lyon is a single of the weakest squads still left in the Champions League at this stage and a acquire more than Juventus would definitely be their most extraordinary moment so significantly this year.

Juventus is having closer to complete energy at this stage in the year. With Sami Khedira, Federico Bernardeschi, Mattia De Sciglio, and Gonzalo Higuain all recently returning from accidents, that just leaves Merih Demiral and Douglas Costa unavailable. Juventus will likely go on to rely on the 4-three-3 formation they’ve been using just lately.

GK: Wojciech Szczesny

No surprises right here. Wojciech Szczesny has been great all over the time in spite of the fact he has regularly been robbed of thoroughly clean sheets he warrants by mistakes from the gamers in entrance of him. That was the moment all over again the situation over the weekend as the only aim he allowed was a SPAL penalty. He has been the preference for just about every this means complete match this year and that really should keep on being the circumstance in this a person even with Gianluigi Buffon continue to around as an possibility.