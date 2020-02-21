[predicted-juventus-lineup-vs-spal:-chiellini-returns-to-commencing-lineup]

Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny (1) dives for the ball in the course of the Serie A football match n.12 JUVENTUS – MILAN on November 10, 2019 at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Piedmont, Italy. (Photo by Matteo Bottanelli/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Juventus continues to be in 1st location in Serie A, but the gap at the major continues to be as shut as ever.

Soon after Juve dropped that match in opposition to Verona to enable both equally Inter and Lazio make up some floor on them, they managed to acquire advantage of the two groups playing each individual other to give on their own the slightest little bit of breathing place.

Their two- win in excess of Brescia paired with Lazio’s two-one get over Inter Milan helped keep Juve 1 level ahead of Lazio, but also create a three stage lead about Inter.

Now they’ll need to have to stay centered as they go on the highway to play SPAL in a match that really should be an quick get for them in advance of they transform their awareness toward the Champions League.

SPAL is the polar opposite of Juventus. When Juve is making an attempt to increase the hole between them and 2nd, SPAL is attempting to near the hole between by themselves and safety from relegation. They have lost four in a row considering that their breathtaking acquire at Atalanta and dropped 6 of their very last 7 in Serie A.

This weak run of type has found them fall into very last place, eight details absent from basic safety. Even at home, a stage about Juventus would be shocking and it could be a enormous turning position as they struggle to steer clear of relegation.

Juventus continues to undergo from a roller coaster marriage with injuries. They last but not least obtained Giorgio Chiellini back previous weekend, but Miralem Pjanic left that match right after only 7 minutes.

Even so, Pjanic is rumored to be all set for this match (even if I don’t believe Juve will threat another injuries ideal now).

That leaves Sami Khedira, Merih Demiral, and Douglas Costa as the only gamers unavailable for Juve mainly because of personal injury.

They will also be without the need of Leonardo Bonucci in this match because of to yellow card accumulation. Juventus will go on to experiment with the four-3-three formation in this match.

GK: Wojciech Szczesny

Wojciech Szczesny collected another thoroughly clean sheet against Brescia and now he’ll have a terrific prospect to collect a different from Serie A’s worst attack on Saturday.

Szczesny has ongoing to participate in at a superior stage this period and continues to be one particular of Juve’s most trustworthy gamers.

I can’t see Juve giving Gianluigi Buffon his file breaking start off on the highway, so this should really surely be a get started for Szczesny. Aside from, who desires to rest their keeper against SPAL? It is shouldn’t involve a great deal a lot more do the job than a day off for Szczesny in any case.