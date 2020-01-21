Predicted Spurs XI when Tanguy Ndombele is fit again

Tottenham’s turbulent season continued with a 0-0 draw at Watford over the weekend.

Jose Mourinho’s men were only a few millimeters from an invaluable away win when they saw new hornets sign Ignacio Pusetto, who chopped the ball off the line with one of his first goals for his new club.

AFP or licensor

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham team fought without Harry Kane leading them

Despite a promising start to his tenure, Spurs have been incredibly inconsistent under Mourinho in the past few weeks after winning just one of their last five Premier League games.

The Portuguese, however, hopes that his team can score again against Norwich, who narrowly defeated Bournemouth on Carrow Road on Saturday.

But how could the Lilywhites line up for the collision? talkSPORT.com has all the team news and a predicted XI …

CAPTAIN

“Inspirational” Henderson earned the POTY Award this season – Huge talkSPORT claim

NEWS

Man United current: Fernandes deal is nearing completion, Grealish decides to transfer

latest

Arsenal News live: Barca wants to sign Gunners Star this month, no new signings?

latest

Mbappe welcomes Liverpool’s “machine”, Cavani is asked, Barca has Arsenal ace in the eye

LATEST

Liverpool’s news live: Mbappe drives transfer rumors for 2020, Werner wants to move Anfield

paper talk

Spurs want for Brazil, Man United want midfield ace, Liverpool block transfer

NO RESPECT

Liverpool legend Steve Nicol called “an idiot” who was live on air in heated arguments

I Agree

‘WoodwardOut’ trends and Van Gaal’s attack on the head of Man United are well received by fans

ups and downs

How the Premier League table could change after this week’s games

gossip

Aubameyang wanted Barcelona, ​​but they were more likely to raid Chelsea as an arsenal

Tottenham’s injuries are slowly waning, but the game in Norwich will be too early for Hugo Lloris, Ben Davies, while Harry Kane and Moussa Sissoko will be absent for a long time.

However, fans will be overjoyed to learn that Tanguy Ndombele can play a role, although it remains to be decided whether he will start or be a substitute.

After scoring their first goal of the year, Mourinho is likely to stay on the same four-goal, with young Japhet Tanganga staying on the left defender, especially when Danny Rose is reported to be in dispute with Mourinho.

Getty Images – Getty

Japhet Tanganga has been an unlikely starter for Spurs in recent weeks

Harry Winks and Giovani Lo Celso faced Watford when Jose Mourinho played the eighth midfield pair in 15 games, and the pair are expected to continue playing in the middle of the park.

Erik Lamela, Lucas Moura and Heung-Min Son will most likely take the lead again for Mourinho, who has little depth at the front of the field.

Check out our full predicted Tottenham XI below …

Can this Tottenham XI beat Norwich at home?