Predictions for NFC / AFC championship games

The NFC and AFC championship games take place on Sunday and the winners will be promoted to the Super Bowl LIV.

Although the Houston Texans were stuck in their AFC Divisional Round defeat in their quest for their first Super Bowl appearance last Sunday, the NFL is ahead. Sunday is the NFC and AFC championship games where the winners advance to the Super Bowl.

The AFC championship game is very interesting for the Texans as they have been defeated by both the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tennessee Titans this season. On the other hand, the Texans also defeated the Chiefs and Titans in the regular season.

Also think of the Texans. The titans’ head coach was Mike Vrabel, who worked as a defensive coordinator for the Texans before traveling to Tennessee. Therefore, there is another connection between the Texans in the AFC championship game.

Even last weekend, the Texans had a 24-0 lead over the bosses in the second quarter, but it all turned out to be a disaster for the AFC South champions, and now the Texans are watching the game of the AFC championship instead of playing in it , Do you also know that in 2020 the Texans will compete against three of the teams playing today in the Titans, Chiefs and Green Bay Packers.

However, Sunday in the NFL is not about the Texans, but about two games between the Titans at the Chiefs and the Packers at the San Francisco 49ers.

These four teams deserve to play for their respective conference championships, and here are some predictions for each game on Sunday:

AFC championship

• With the way the Tennessee Titans run football, Derrick Henry will not only wear football a lot on Sunday, but will also be the reason why the Titans stay in this game. Henry will hurry for 130 yards and score two touchdowns. Henry has played 211 yards (32 transfers), 182 yards (34 transfers) and most recently 195 yards against Baltimore Ravens in 30 transfers.

• Nevertheless, the titans will not stop the chiefs’ offense. Last Sunday, Kansas City’s confidence didn’t seem to have been affected, even if they were early. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is just too tough in these big games. Mahomes will overtake 300 yards and two touchdowns without interception against KC.

• Back to the Tennessee offensive, you control the possession time in this game with the above-mentioned running game from Henry. This is why the number of Mahomes touchdowns compared to previous appearances will be somewhat less, not because of his general ability, but because of the time the chiefs are in possession of the ball.

• The chiefs’ defense uses the few passports the titans need in this game because it is difficult to stop the KC secondary level. It is doubtful whether Ryan Tannehill can catch the Chiefs unprepared with his passport, with the second one having the advantage over Tannehill.

• Prediction of the end result: AFC South has the titans in the AFC championship game and the titans have proven that they are not overlooked. After seeing the chiefs play this year, you won’t miss the titans in this game, but Mahomes and the chiefs will simply be too strong overall in this game, resulting in a 28:21 win at Arrowhead Stadium.

NFC Championship game

• This NFC championship game features two strong second leg games between Jimmy Garoppolo of the 49ers and Aaron Rodgers of the Packers, which means that the NFC championship will be very exciting no matter who wants to win this game.

During the regular season, the 49ers had second overall defense as they allowed 281.8 yards per game. The Packers were ranked 18th in the league after allowing 352.6 yards per game, which embarrassed the 49ers in that game. The prediction for this game is that Garoppolo will outperform Rodgers, and that will surprise some.

• The matchup that could be crucial for this game is that Packers failed Bryan Bulaga and how he deals with Edge Rusher Nick Bosa’s frenzy. They are both two of the best in their respective positions, which is always exciting to watch. Ultimately, the deciding factor in this game is whether Rodgers can gain momentum in this game against the 49ers defense.

Although both will win at times in this battle, Bosa has the upper hand, winning two sacks (nine) in the regular season for the second week in a row since Bosa had two sacks last weekend against the Minnesota Vikings in the playoffs.

• Final game prediction: After a quick eye test, the 49ers are the better overall team, but this will last until the fourth quarter, when the 49ers will win the game with a final score of 35-24.