Pregnant Katy Perry flies home to be with Orlando Bloom over fear of coronavirus – News News

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Katy Perry, who is currently engaged to Orlando Bloom, is taking her health very seriously. Entertainment Tonight reported that the 35-year-old singer is heading to the United States after Bloom’s meeting in Australia.

A source confirmed to ET that the star is terminating his position for fear of coronavirus. Fans of the pop star know she and Bloom are expecting their first baby together, putting Katy in particular danger. The source who spoke at the outlet claimed that Katy had left the Australian nation to be home with her husband.

In Stories on his Instagram this Thursday, the 43-year-old actor claimed that after visiting the Czech Republic to film for his show, Carnival Row, he and the rest of his team were worried they were quarantined before returned to the States. United. .

As for Katy, it’s the first time she’s pregnant, so she takes extra precautions to stay safe and healthy. As you want to meet your work commitments, your health and safety are the main concern and priority for both of you at this time.

Earlier this week, Perry posted photos of herself in Australia on Instagram. Bloom, on the other hand, urged his fans to self-quarantine to stay safe. In addition, he added that he and the rest of his cast and crew want to go home before being quarantined.

Caribbean pirates The actor added that the whole pandemic was crazy for the world. He added at the end of his video clip, “Some weeks, we’re going to beat this bad guy.”

As previously reported, Perry and Bloom first revealed that she was pregnant with the premiere of their new music video, “Never Worn White.”

During a conversation with Mikey Piff about SiriusXM, Katy confirmed to the host that she did not plan to cancel her career or slow down after having a baby. She is happy to join Working Mother Force, cit; and she is very happy to have done so.

