Pregnant Leighton Meester Responds To Unwanted fat-Shaming Comments

Spotted: Queen B (aka Leighton Meester) unleashing her wrath on an Instagram hater mainly because revenge is a dish greatest served chilly.

When Meester spoke with her Single Mom and dad co-star Kimrie Lewis, she observed, “Somebody just told me I received extra fat. Which is genuinely wonderful.”

The Scandal star chimed in, “That is not awesome.”

Whilst at initially glance it may possibly seem that Leighton’s response was subdued, if she’s just about anything like Blair Waldorf, she’s probably hatching a revenge plot as we talk that results in the troll shedding their task, their hair, their missus and what ever is remaining of their soul, all from the convenience of her bathtub.

Throwback to the scene where Blair runs out on her marriage ceremony and she’s at the airport with Dan and another person insults her and she shadily responds, “You feel I’d be insulted by somebody with a Samsonite?”

Screaming and yelling isn’t her kind – she goes for your additional refined, icy, ya improved sleep with a single eye open up-form of reaction, therefore the sarcastic “that’s genuinely wonderful.”

Previously this thirty day period, we described that the actress is pregnant with her and her husband Adam Brody’s 2nd little one.

Photos received by the Daily Mail showed a expecting Meester and her hubby on a spouse and children stroll in Los Angeles. The exciting news comes just as the couple celebrates their sixth wedding ceremony anniversary.

“Leighton and Adam obtained married in Northern California by the ocean a pair of weeks back,” a resource solely told E! News at the time. “It was a really little and personal wedding day with shut family members and close friends. It was attractive.”

In May 2015, E! News verified that Meester was pregnant with her and Brody’s 1st little one. The pair, who labored alongside one another on 2011’s The Oranges, welcomed a little one girl named Arlo Day Brody later that 12 months.

Neither Brody nor Meester has but to comment on their forthcoming bb, but we cannot wait for the social media announcement.

XOXO, Gossip Girl.