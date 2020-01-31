Pregnant woman and unborn child die in a crash that may have led to frenzy

One person was killed and another injured when two connoisseurs crashed into two electricity pylons

KENNER – A woman who was eight months pregnant was killed in a Thursday afternoon accident when her car crashed into an electricity pylon in a two-vehicle wreck that may have been related to road rage.

According to The Advocate, 22-year-old Jade Lewis was pronounced dead at the crash site, which occurred within 2400 blocks of West Esplanade Avenue.

A spokesman for the Kenner Police said Lewis’ baby could not be saved.

A second motorist who had driven a silver SUV was brought to the hospital after bumping into a pole about half a block from the first accident.

The police have not identified the surviving driver, but criminal charges are possible.

The drivers were heading east on the West Esplanade when Lewis’ dark gray Chevrolet sedan came off the road and crashed into an electricity pylon.