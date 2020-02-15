[pregnant-woman-fatally-shot-in-stomach-at-37-weeks]

by: CNN
Posted:
/ Updated:
BELTON, S.C. (CNN) — Deputies are investigating the death of a man, woman, and the woman’s unborn baby in South Carolina.
The Belton Sheriff’s Office said shots were fired in quiet Bryon Circle in Belton Thursday, killing 33-year-old Tamell Nash and 21-year-old Sabrina Lowery and her unborn baby.
Sabrina Lowery was shot in the stomach and taken to the hospital where she and her unborn child died during surgery, deputies said.
The sheriff’s office is treating the shooting as an isolated shooting incident with no threat to the public.
LATEST STORIES:
Top Videos
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm and mostly dry weekend
WFLA celebrates 65 years on the air
‘She was perfect’: Heartbroken mom mourning loss of 23-month-old killed by SUV in Palmetto
Military couple married on Valentine’s Day
Military couple ties knot in free dream wedding thrown by Tampa Bay community
NTSB begins searching for cause of deadly plane crash in Bartow
Press conference on Bartow plane crash that killed two
Police investigating deadly shooting in Tampa, search for suspect underway
the Tampa Bay Lightning open outdoor hockey rink
Body cam video leads to investigation into Pasco school resource officer
Pasco SRO investigation
Body cam video from incident at River Ridge
Trending Stories