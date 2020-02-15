[Pregnant woman fatally shot in stomach at 37 weeks]

By
Nellie McDonald
-
[pregnant-woman-fatally-shot-in-stomach-at-37-weeks]

by: CNN

Posted:
/ Updated:

BELTON, S.C. (CNN) — Deputies are investigating the death of a man, woman, and the woman’s unborn baby in South Carolina.

The Belton Sheriff’s Office said shots were fired in quiet Bryon Circle in Belton Thursday, killing 33-year-old Tamell Nash and 21-year-old Sabrina Lowery and her unborn baby.

Sabrina Lowery was shot in the stomach and taken to the hospital where she and her unborn child died during surgery, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office is treating the shooting as an isolated shooting incident with no threat to the public.

LATEST STORIES:

Top Videos

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm and mostly dry weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled

WFLA celebrates 65 years on the air

Thumbnail for the video titled

‘She was perfect’: Heartbroken mom mourning loss of 23-month-old killed by SUV in Palmetto

Thumbnail for the video titled

Military couple married on Valentine’s Day

Thumbnail for the video titled

Military couple ties knot in free dream wedding thrown by Tampa Bay community

Thumbnail for the video titled

NTSB begins searching for cause of deadly plane crash in Bartow

Thumbnail for the video titled

Press conference on Bartow plane crash that killed two

Thumbnail for the video titled

Police investigating deadly shooting in Tampa, search for suspect underway

Thumbnail for the video titled

the Tampa Bay Lightning open outdoor hockey rink

Thumbnail for the video titled

Body cam video leads to investigation into Pasco school resource officer

Thumbnail for the video titled

Pasco SRO investigation

Thumbnail for the video titled

Body cam video from incident at River Ridge

Thumbnail for the video titled

Trending Stories

get the app

Don’t Miss