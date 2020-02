Posted: Feb 26, 2020 / 11: 27 AM PST / Up to date: Feb 26, 2020 / 11: 27 AM PST

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A preliminary three.seven-magnitude earthquake strike the North Bay on Wednesday.

The quake hit about three.5 miles east of Cobb, or about 27 miles north of Santa Rosa.

It had a recorded depth of -.8 km, according to the USGS.

No reviews of any hurt or injuries so considerably.