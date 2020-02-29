[preliminary-listening-to-scheduled-upcoming-month-for-female-billed-with-spitting-in-law-enforcement-officer’s-foods]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A lady charged with spitting in a law enforcement officer’s meals is scheduled for a court docket hearing next month the place a decide will make a decision if there’s sufficient evidence to order her to stand trial.

The preliminary hearing for Tatyana Hargrove is set for March 18 and envisioned to final an hour.

Hargrove, 21 at the time, was an employee of a west Bakersfield McDonald’s where a fellow worker mentioned he observed her fill the order of a uniformed Bakersfield police officer.

Experiences say Hargrove on Nov. 15 rubbed a hamburger bun on the flooring and spit on it before serving it to the officer. The Sheriff’s Business investigated and arrested her that night, accumulating video clip proof.

In 2018, Hargrove claimed she was the victim of law enforcement brutality when she was arrested just after a battle with Bakersfield police.

She was arrested on rates of resisting arrest, assaulting a law enforcement officer and interfering with a police pet. The District Attorney’s office later on resolved not to prosecute Hargrove, and then-Law enforcement Main Lyle Martin named her relatives to apologize.

Hargrove sued in federal courtroom, declaring a civil rights violation.

That fit went to jury demo and, on Oct. 18, the jury ruled in favor of the City of Bakersfield.