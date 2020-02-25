preliminary-listening-to-starts-for-former-visalia-foster-mother-accused-of-baby-abuse

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) — Extra than a yr and a 50 % following her arrest, a preliminary hearing is underway in the situation from Darlene Valdovinos.

The Visalia woman is accused of abusing one of her 7 foster little ones in August of 2018.

According to a Visalia Law enforcement assertion of possible result in, Valdovinos instructed detectives that she discovered the then 14-thirty day period-aged boy unresponsive and limp after listening to him fall off a mattress.

The infant experienced bruising close to his eye, in his ears, and on other sections of his human body, as effectively as a fractured arm and leg and bleeding in the mind.

Valdovinos, according to the law enforcement document, also told investigators about two earlier incidents.

She reported the toddler fell out of his crib once, and a further time, bought his leg trapped in the crib’s slats.

But law enforcement say Valdovinos instructed them additional when she was arrested many times later on.

“The suspect admitted to dropping (the) victim numerous times,” police wrote. “She also admitted to keeping (the) victim away from her chest and shaking him again and forth.”

The baby survived, and in accordance to prosecutors, was hospitalized for two months at Valley Kid’s Hospital. Medical doctor John Kinnison examined the boy there.

On Monday, he testified that, based on his conclusions, he had worries that the boy maybe suffered some variety of non-accidental trauma.

Valdovinos’ preliminary hearing will go on on March 30th.

She faces 19 decades to lifestyle in prison if convicted at trial.