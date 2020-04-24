Premier League and sporting activities news Stay: Eredivisie time voided, new Premier League chairman appointed, Ray Parlour on Arsenal pay back cut drama, 2020 cricket season delayed

We will deliver you all the latest athletics information, views and updates on how the coronavirus pandemic carries on to have an effect on the sporting calendar.
Tuesday’s headlines:
- Manchester United planning for gamers to return to coaching in May possibly, reveals assistant mentor Kieran McKenna
- Wayne Rooney ‘wage war’ claims denied immediately after Derby skipper reportedly turned down squad-wide 50 for each cent pay back deferral amid coronavirus pandemic
- ‘Rafa Benitez was the worst guy-manager I ever experienced, but I nevertheless beloved him,’ previous Liverpool defender Glen Johnson tells talkSPORT
- Champions League and Europa League qualification could be made a decision by details for each game if coronavirus cancels domestic leagues
- Manchester United to get Champions League above Sheffield United? Leading League desk primarily based on factors per video game
- Tottenham’s Eric Dier hit with FA cost for leaping into group and confronting lover next FA Cup penalty shoot-out defeat by Norwich
- Glen Johnson tells Chelsea to indication ‘unbelievable’ Philippe Coutinho and states Frank Lampard is the fantastic mentor to revitalise Brazilian’s career
- Chelsea star Willian ‘in negotiations with Liverpool about shock absolutely free transfer’ with winger out of agreement at Stamford Bridge this summer season
- Arsenal stars slammed as immature immediately after being spotted breaching social distancing guidelines