Premier League and sports activities information Live: Countrywide League terminate remaining matches, Newcastle takeover most up-to-date, VAR could be scrapped by UEFA

Tuesday’s headlines:
- Countrywide League terminate remaining 2019/20 matches amid coronavirus pandemic
- UEFA could ditch VAR in Champions League and Europa League matches when soccer returns due to social distancing policies
- Premier League explained to to BLOCK Newcastle’s Saudi Arabia-backed takeover by their greatest abroad broadcaster beIN Athletics
- Darren Bent backs Mesut Ozil around wage reduce refusal and states: ‘There’s a SNAKE in the Arsenal dressing room’
- Serge Aurier and Moussa Sissoko apologise right after getting the newest gamers from Tottenham to flout government rules
- Gamers informed to do ‘sensible’ point and dress in facial area masks when football returns by medical professional
- Eredivisie time to be cancelled as Dutch federal government bans soccer until September because of to coronavirus
- Accrington Stanley ‘will not survive’ if EFL pressure golf equipment to comprehensive 2019/20 season, suggests chairman Andy Holt
- UEFA opens door to domestic league and cup competitions becoming cancelled in ‘special cases’ because of to coronavirus pandemic
- Barcelona to provide Camp Nou naming rights for 1st time in history with club set to donate all income to help combat in opposition to coronavirus