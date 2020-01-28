Premier League clubs keep fire in January arms race sport

Last year, total Premier League club spending in January was £ 180m, almost a third of which Chelsea spent on Christian Pulisic. – Action Images image via Reuters – Action Images image via Reuters

LONDON, June 11 / PRNewswire / – Premier League clubs have until Friday to add to their squad, but so far there has been little desire for the world’s richest league buying spree.

The slump in January spending in recent years shows that the transfer window in the off-season is increasingly viewed as an undesirable time for business activities.

Last year, total Premier League club spending in January was £ 180m (RM 956m) – almost a third of which was spent on Christian Pulisic, who was loaned to Borussia Dortmund for the rest of the season.

That was less than a record £ 430m mid-2018 season when there were a number of significant moves, including Virgil van Dijk, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Aymeric Laporte.

However, the success of these signatures was the exception rather than the rule on the January seller market.

Manchester United anticipates Alexis Sanchez’s costs in the same month.

The Chilean is now on loan from Inter Milan, but United is still paying a large part of his wages for a contract that will run for two and a half years.

United, currently fifth in the table, desperately need reinforcements so as not to miss the wealth of Champions League football for the second year in a row.

Difficult window

The already flat squad of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was badly injured by Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay.

The club’s deputy chairman, Ed Woodward, has been the target of fan frustration in handling transfers in recent years.

United has long negotiated with Sporting Lisbon over Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes, but recent reports indicate that the Red Devils are no closer to signing a deal before Friday’s deadline.

“It is difficult to open this window – it has always been so. I don’t remember how many good deals we did in January,” said Solskjaer today.

“It’s very difficult because the clubs don’t want to lose their best players.”

Liverpool’s 16-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the table has reduced the need for both teams to strengthen their squad for a title fight.

City boss Pep Guardiola has said in recent months that his club will not do business in January, although it could strengthen its defense before the Champions League round of 16.

“Usually the players we think are interesting to do something for our team – the clubs won’t sell them in January,” he said.

Liverpool’s quest for a first championship title in 30 years was smart recruitment, and a £ 7m release clause came into force in December for Japan international Takumi Minamino.

Other clubs have only been forced onto the market due to injuries.

Tottenham’s search for a striker for the absent Harry Kane has revealed that the Champions League finalists have agreed a £ 27m fee for Steven Bergwijn with PSV Eindhoven.

With all the wealth that the Premier League clubs have, some of the wells have run dry after a series of bad investments.

Everton and West Ham were among the eight English clubs that made Deloitte’s top 20 Football Money League earnings.

Everton, however, recorded astounding £ 112m losses this month. The cost had to be cut to avoid violating the Premier League rules on financial fair play next year.

West Ham’s dangerous position outside the relegation zone in terms of goal difference is usually a position that triggers panic buying.

After spending £ 214m net on players in the past four years, they today announced significant losses for the year ending May 31, 2019, warning of “serious financial ramifications” if they relegated. – AFP