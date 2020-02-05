Premier League darts: Wayne Mardle’s predictions about the opening week in Aberdeen

% MINIFYHTMLa9e4bd30f3da8dbea299ce3e9ffb3a2811%

Premier League Darts returns to our screens on Thursday evening, live at the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action. Peter Wright and Michael van Gerwen collide with the head conflict. Wayne Mardle looks at his crystal ball for the first time in 2020 …

Peter & # 39; Snakebite & # 39; Wright claimed the glory of the New Year’s Day world championship at Alexandra Palace when he defeated Van Gerwen to claim the Sid Waddell trophy and take the mantle of the Dutch as world champion.

Van Gerwen, however, will seek revenge as he opens his challenge to win a fifth consecutive Premier League title without precedent.

During the opening night, Scottish hero Gary Anderson will also return to the Premier League, while local hero John Henderson will be the challenger, with over 8,000 noisy fans ready to fill the place in The Granite City.

Wayne runs the line in five titanic tungsten competitions, live at the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action from 7 p.m.

Michael Smith against Glen Durrant

Michael Smith will try to improve last year’s disappointing performance

I think the longer the format, the better for Smith. The Premier League offers you time to have a few stinkers, which you usually do, but it also gives you time to get over it. I think the leg size is very good for him. Last year, the duplication was unfortunately under pressure, but I think it will be a little better this year. You have to qualify for the Play-Offs and then we will see what happens there.

Duzza makes his Premier League debut

In my opinion, Durrant becomes a spoiler. He won’t challenge for a Play-Off position because I don’t think it’s dynamic enough. I don’t think he will hit enough 12 darts even to break or hold the shot. It is a bit too consistent without being spectacular.

Wayne’s score prediction: Smith wins 7-4 or 7-5

Gary Anderson against Daryl Gurney

Anderson returned to the Premier League after being forced to miss the competition last year due to a back injury

I have absolutely no idea with Gary. I thought he would appear before The Masters, he would look nervous, he would play nervously, he could win a game and then be discovered, but I was completely wrong. I have no idea and if you have no idea, it is absolutely stupid to turn against him. If Michael van Gerwen plays well and Gary plays well, they will finish first and second in the competition and face each other in the final.

He is going to earn points and I already have in mind that Durrant and Gurney will be the spoilers.

Will Duzza and Gurney party?

Gurney plays well, but without playing well. He is going to earn points and I already have in mind that Durrant and Gurney will be the spoilers this year. I see him as a really tough game player and a hard-to-beat person.

Wayne’s score prediction: Anderson wins 7-4 or 7-5

Michael van Gerwen against Peter Wright

Wright faces Van Gerwen in a repeat of the final of the World Championship

I think this is a great game for Michael. I have no internal knowledge, but I think I could only go back to their old darts for a few weeks. I don’t think he thinks they’re wrong. I just think that his self-confidence is a bit low and I think he needs something familiar to get out of that routine.

This is just great right? We are talking about Michael van Gerwen changing darts against Peter Wright. The irony of this. What happened here

I have no internal knowledge, but I think I could only go back to their old darts for a few weeks.

Is MVG returning to its old darts?

I think this is really a great game for him. If he beats Peter Wright, the world is right again. The planet darts is back in its axes. Peter Wright currently plays the best darts in the world, but that doesn’t mean he’s the best player in the world. That is still Michael van Gerwen and Michael will want to prove it.

This is a difficult game to match. If Van Gerwen fits in, I think he will win.

A summary of all the actions of the final of the World Championship.

Wayne’s score forecast: Van Gerwen wins 7-5

Nathan Aspinall against John Henderson

The Asp is ready to make its Premier League debut in Aberdeen

Both players were contenders last year, but let’s face it, Aspinall is a better player than Henderson. I would have approached Hendo if I had been in the old place, but because it is in a new place, I think the atmosphere will be diluted a bit and that should help Aspinall.

With the start of the 2020 Premier League in Aberdeen this Thursday, who can forget the walk of John Henderson accompanied by bagpipes for his local audience?

Aspinall is a kind of real progressive player. I don’t think he has the Premier League in his own way. I think he will find it hard, but I think he has a winning start just because he is a better player. I hope the public doesn’t project its strong negativity into Aspinall, because that would be a bad way to start the Premier League.

Wayne’s score prediction: Aspinall wins 7-5

Gerwyn Price against Rob Cross

Cross and Price collide in the last game of the opening night

For someone who has been brilliant in the Premier League since he played for him, that is Rob Cross, last year’s second and semi-finalist last year, I don’t feel like doing anything. He won the Matchplay six months ago, he didn’t play well. He won the Europeans, he didn’t play well. He did not play well in the events in which he eventually lost and did not play well in the World Cup, I think he is under pressure. I don’t like your game now.

Will Price make a song in Cross?

I think Price will make him a number. The Welshman seems reliable and I don’t mean an average ton every time. You have to play decent darts to beat him.

Wayne’s score prediction: prize to win 7-3

