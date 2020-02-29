premier-league-final-results:-alonso-rescues-attract-for-chelsea-at-bournemouth,-west-ham-at-last-close-winless-run,-liverpool-stunned

Marcos Alonso bagged a brace to rescue a 2-two attract for Chelsea at Bournemouth to retain the Blues in command of their prime-4 fate.

The Spaniard set the Blues ahead but they had been at chance of staying overtaken by Manchester United tomorrow when Jefferson Lerma and Josh King turned the tide with two quickfire objectives.

Getty Images – Getty Alonso rescued Chelsea at the Vitality

Nevertheless, the still left-back saved the working day with a late strike, and practically bagged his hat-trick in stoppage time.

It leaves Frank Lampard’s adult males four factors in advance of fifth-location United, who vacation to Everton on Sunday.

Elsewhere, West Ham capitalised on the Cherries’ attract and ended their 8-match winless streak with a a lot-wanted three-1 earn above Southampton at the London Stadium.

Jarrod Bowen grabbed his to start with Hammers goal on his 1st start off right before Michael Obafemi equalised for the people.

But Sebastien Haller and Michail Antonio struck to shift David Moyes’ side out of the relegation zone and degree on points with Bournemouth.

AFP or licensors West Ham acquired the earn they desperately needed

Before in the day, a Jordan Ayew goal gave Crystal Palace the bragging rights over fierce rivals Brighton as the Eagles claimed a slim one- win at the Amex.

Meanwhile, Newcastle and Burnley performed out a uninteresting – draw at St James’ Park.

Liverpool’s hopes of an unbeaten period had been shattered as a double from Ismaila Sarr and a Troy Deeney strike handed Watford a stunning victory about the league leaders.

The Reds were being on a 44-game unbeaten run and the champions-elect have been aiming to match Manchester City’s run of 19 consecutive wins – only to be on the improper conclude of a three- humbling.

Sarr, creating his first start due to the fact returning from a hamstring damage, stole the clearly show with two ambitions in six minutes before he laid on the third for captain Deeney – who bullied a Liverpool defence lacking Joe Gomez through an injury precaution.

Leading League final results

Brighton -1 Crystal Palace

Bournemouth two-two Chelsea

Newcastle – Bunrley

West Ham three-1 Southampton

Watford 3- Liverpool (Live on talkSPORT)