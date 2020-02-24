premier-league-fixtures-and-results-in-full:-dates-and-kick-off-times-for-every-game-in-2019/20-campaign

The 2019/20 Premier League season is past the halfway stage with Liverpool closing in on the title.

Friday, 9 August 2019



20: 00 Liverpool 4-1 Norwich City

Saturday, 10 August 2019



12: 30 West Ham 0-5 Man City



AFC Bournemouth 1-1 Sheffield United



Burnley 3-0 Southampton



Crystal Palace 0-0 Everton



Watford 0-3 Brighton



17: 30 Spurs 3-1 Aston Villa

Sunday, 11 August 2019



14: 00 Leicester City 0-0 Wolves



14: 00 Newcastle United 0-1 Arsenal



16: 30 Man Utd 4-0 Chelsea

Getty Images – Getty Man United star Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring against Chelsea

Saturday, 17 August 2019



12: 30 Arsenal 2-1 Burnley



Aston Villa 1-2 AFC Bournemouth



Brighton 1-1 West Ham



Everton 1-0 Watford



Norwich City 3-1 Newcastle United



Southampton 1-2 Liverpool



17: 30 Man City 2-2 Spurs

Sunday, 18 August 2019



14: 00 Sheffield United 1-0 Crystal Palace



16: 30 Chelsea 1-1 Leicester City

Monday, 19 August 2019



20: 00 Wolves 1-1 Man Utd

Getty Images Norwich ace Teemu Pukki bagged at hat-trick against Newcastle

Friday, 23 August 2019



20: 00 Aston Villa 2-0 Everton

Saturday, 24 August 2019



12: 30 Norwich City 2-3 Chelsea



Brighton 0-2 Southampton



Man Utd 1-2 Crystal Palace



Sheffield United 1-2 Leicester City



Watford 1-3 West Ham



17: 30 Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal

Sunday, 25 August 2019



14: 00 AFC Bournemouth 1-3 Man City



16: 30 Spurs 0-1 Newcastle United



16: 30 Wolves 1-1 Burnley

getty Chelsea star Tammy Abraham scored twice against Norwich

Saturday, 31 August 2019



12: 30 Southampton 1-1 Man Utd



Chelsea 2-2 Sheffield United



Crystal Palace 1-0 Aston Villa



Leicester City 3-1 AFC Bournemouth



Man City 4-0 Brighton



Newcastle United 1-1 Watford



West Ham 2-0 Norwich City



17: 30 Burnley 0-3 Liverpool

Sunday, 1 September 2019



14: 00 Everton 3-2 Wolves



16: 30 Arsenal 2-2 Spurs

Getty Images – Getty Richarlison heads Everton to victory over Wolves

Saturday, 14 September 2019



12: 30 Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle United



Brighton 1-1 Burnley



Man Utd 1-0 Leicester City



Sheffield United 0-1 Southampton



Spurs 4-0 Crystal Palace



Wolves 2-5 Chelsea



17: 30 Norwich City 3-2 Man City

Sunday, 15 September 2019



14: 00 AFC Bournemouth 3-1 Everton



16: 30 Watford 2-2 Arsenal

Monday, 16 September 2019



20: 00 Aston Villa 0-0 West Ham

getty Liverpool star Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring against Newcastle

Friday, 20 September 2019



20: 00 Southampton 1-3 AFC Bournemouth

Saturday, 21 September 2019



12: 30 Leicester City 2-1 Spurs



Burnley 2-0 Norwich City



Everton 0-2 Sheffield United



Man City 8-0 Watford



17: 30 Newcastle United 0-0 Brighton



Sunday, 22 September 2019

14: 00 West Ham 2-0 Man Utd



14: 00 Crystal Palace 1-1 Wolves

16: 30 Arsenal 3-2 Aston Villa



16: 30 Chelsea 1-2 Liverpool

Getty Images – Getty Manchester City players celebrate during the win over Watford

Saturday, 28 September 2019



12: 30 Sheffield United 0-1 Liverpool



AFC Bournemouth 2-2 West Ham



Aston Villa 2-2 Burnley



Chelsea 2-0 Brighton



Crystal Palace 2-0 Norwich City



Spurs 2-1 Southampton



Wolves 2-0 Watford



17: 30 Everton 1-3 Man City

Sunday, 29 September 2019



16: 30 Leicester City 5-0 Newcastle United

Monday, 30 September 2019



20: 00 Man Utd 1-1 Arsenal

Getty Images – Getty Harry Kane helped Tottenham beat Southampton

Saturday, 5 October 2019



12: 30 Brighton 3-0 Spurs

Burnley 1-0 Everton



Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City



Norwich City 1-5 Aston Villa



Watford 0-0 Sheffield United



17: 30 West Ham 1-2 Crystal Palace

Sunday, 6 October 2019

14: 00 Arsenal 1-0 AFC Bournemouth

14: 00 Man City 0-2 Wolves



14: 00 Southampton 1-4 Chelsea

16: 30 Newcastle United 1-0 Man Utd

AFP or licensors Nuno Espirito Santo’s Wolves claimed a stunning win at Man City

Saturday, 19 October 2019



12: 30 Everton 2-0 West Ham

AFC Bournemouth 0-0 Norwich City



Aston Villa 2-1 Brighton



Chelsea 1-0 Newcastle United



Leicester City 2-1 Burnley



Spurs 1-1 Watford



Wolves 1-1 Southampton

17: 30 Crystal Palace 0-2 Man City

Sunday, 20 October 2019

16: 30 Man Utd 1-1 Liverpool

Monday, 21 October 2019



20: 00 Sheffield United 1-0 Arsenal

Getty Images – Getty Sheffield United star Lys Mousset nets the winner against Arsenal

Friday, 25 October 2019

20: 00 Southampton 0-9 Leicester City

Saturday, 26 October 2019

12: 30 Man City 3-0 Aston Villa

Brighton 3-2 Everton



Watford 0-0 AFC Bournemouth



West Ham 1-1 Sheffield United

17: 30 Burnley 2-4 Chelsea

Sunday, 27 October 2019

14: 00 Newcastle United 1-1 Wolves

16: 30 Arsenal 2-2 Crystal Palace

16: 30 Liverpool 2-1 Spurs



16: 30 Norwich City 1-3 Man Utd

getty images – getty Leicester stars Jamie Vardy and Ayoze Perez both scored hat-tricks against Southampton

Saturday, 2 November 2019



12: 30 AFC Bournemouth 1-0 Man Utd



Arsenal 1-1 Wolves



Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool



Brighton 2-0 Norwich City



Man City 2-1 Southampton



Sheffield United 3-0 Burnley



West Ham 2-3 Newcastle United

17: 30 Watford 1-2 Chelsea

Sunday, 3 November 2019

14: 00 Crystal Palace 0-2 Leicester City



16: 30 Everton 1-1 Spurs

AFP or licensors Josh King fires Bournemouth to victory over Man United

Friday, 8 November 2019

20: 00 Norwich City 0-2 Watford

Saturday, 9 November 2019



12: 30 Chelsea 2-0 Crystal Palace

Burnley 3-0 West Ham

Newcastle United 2-1 AFC Bournemouth

Southampton 1-2 Everton

Spurs 1-1 Sheffield United

17: 30 Leicester City 2-0 Arsenal

Sunday, 10 November 2019

14: 00 Man Utd 3-1 Brighton



14: 00 Wolves 2-1 Aston Villa

16: 30 Liverpool 3-1 Man City

getty Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool beat title rivals Man City 3-1 at Anfield

Saturday, 23 November 2019



12: 30 West Ham 2-3 Spurs

AFC Bournemouth 1-2 Wolves



Arsenal 2-2 Southampton



Brighton 0-2 Leicester City



Crystal Palace 1-2 Liverpool



Everton 0-2 Norwich City



Watford 0-3 Burnley



17: 30 Man City 2-1 Chelsea

Sunday, 24 November 2019

16: 30 Sheffield United 3-3 Man Utd

Monday, 25 November 2019

20: 00 Aston Villa 2-0 Newcastle United

getty Jose Mourinho won his first game as Tottenham boss by beating West Ham

Saturday, 30 November 2019



12: 30 Newcastle United 2-2 Man City

Burnley 0-2 Crystal Palace



Chelsea 0-1 West Ham



Liverpool 2-1 Brighton



Spurs 3-2 AFC Bournemouth



17: 30 Southampton 2-1 Watford



Sunday, 1 December 2019

14: 00 Wolves 1-1 Sheffield United

14: 00 Norwich City 2-2 Arsenal

16: 30 Man Utd 2-2 Aston Villa

16: 30 Leicester City 2-1 Everton

Getty Images – Getty Aston Villa star Jack Grealish scored a magnificent goal at Man United

Tuesday, 3 December 2019



19: 30 Crystal Palace 1-0 AFC Bournemouth



20: 15 Burnley 1-4 Man City

Wednesday, 4 December 2019



19: 30 Chelsea 2-1 Aston Villa



19: 30 Leicester City 2-0 Watford



19: 30 Wolves 2-0 West Ham



19: 30 Man Utd 2-1 Spurs

19: 30 Southampton 2-1 Norwich City



20: 15 Liverpool 5-2 Everton

Thursday, 5 December 2019

19: 30 Sheffield United 0-2 Newcastle United

20: 15 Arsenal 1-2 Brighton

Getty Images – Getty Brighton saw off a managerless Arsenal in north London

Saturday, 7 December 2019



12: 30 Everton 3-1 Chelsea



AFC Bournemouth 0-3 Liverpool



Spurs 5-0 Burnley



Watford 0-0 Crystal Palace

17: 30 Man City 1-2 Man Utd

Sunday, 8 December 2019

14: 00 Aston Villa 1-4 Leicester City

14: 00 Newcastle United 2-1 Southampton

14: 00 Norwich City 1-2 Sheffield United

16: 30 Brighton 2-2 Wolves

Monday, 9 December 2019

20: 00 West Ham 1-3 Arsenal

Getty Images – Getty Tottenham’s Son Heung-Min scored one of the goals of the season against Burnley

Saturday, 14 December 2019



12: 30 Liverpool 2-0 Watford



Burnley 1-0 Newcastle United



Chelsea 0-1 AFC Bournemouth



Leicester City 1-1 Norwich City



Sheffield United 2-0 Aston Villa



17: 30 Southampton 0-1 West Ham

Sunday, 15 December 2019

14: 00 Man Utd 1-1 Everton

14: 00 Wolves 1-2 Spurs

16: 30 Arsenal 0-3 Man City

Monday, 16 December 2019

19: 45 Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton

Getty Images – Getty Man City star Kevin De Bruyne was unplayable at Arsenal

Saturday, 21 December 2019



12: 30 Everton 0-0 Arsenal



AFC Bournemouth 0-1 Burnley



Aston Villa 1-3 Southampton



Brighton 0-1 Sheffield United



Newcastle United 1-0 Crystal Palace



Norwich City 1-2 Wolves



West Ham v Liverpool – Postponed

17: 30 Man City 3-1 Leicester City

Sunday, 22 December 2019

14: 00 Watford 2-0 Man Utd

16: 30 Spurs 0-2 Chelsea

Getty Images – Getty Chelsea ace Willian scored twice against Tottenham

Thursday, 26 December 2019



12: 30 Spurs 2-1 Brighton

AFC Bournemouth 1-1 Arsenal



Aston Villa 1-0 Norwich City



Chelsea 0-2 Southampton



Crystal Palace 2-1 West Ham



Everton 1-0 Burnley



Sheffield United 1-1 Watford

17: 30 Man Utd 4-1 Newcastle United

20: 00 Leicester City 0-4 Liverpool

Friday, 27 December 2019

19: 45 Wolves 3-2 Man City

Getty Images – Getty Wolves’ Matt Doherty scored an 89th-minute winner against Man City

Saturday, 28 December 2019



12: 30 Brighton 2-0 AFC Bournemouth



Newcastle United 1-2 Everton



Southampton 1-1 Crystal Palace



Watford 3-0 Aston Villa



17: 30 Norwich City 2-2 Spurs



17: 30 West Ham 1-2 Leicester City

19: 45 Burnley 0-2 Man Utd

Sunday, 29 December 2019

14: 00 Arsenal 1-2 Chelsea

16: 30 Liverpool 1-0 Wolves

18: 00 Man City 2-0 Sheffield United

Getty Images – Getty An emotional Alireza Jahanbakhsh scored his first goal for Brighton against Bournemouth

Wednesday, 1 January 2020



12: 30 Brighton 1-1 Chelsea



12: 30 Burnley 1-2 Aston Villa



Newcastle United 0-3 Leicester City



Southampton 1-0 Spurs



Watford 2-1 Wolves



17: 30 Man City 2-1 Everton



17: 30 Norwich City 1-1 Crystal Palace



17: 30 West Ham 4-0 AFC Bournemouth

20: 00 Arsenal 2-0 Man Utd

Thursday, 2 January 2020

20: 00 Liverpool 2-0 Sheffield United

Getty Images – Getty Mark Noble scored twice in West Ham’s 4-0 win over Bournemouth

Friday, 10 January 2020

20: 00 Sheffield United 1-0 West Ham

Saturday, 11 January 2020



12: 30 Crystal Palace 1-1 Arsenal



Chelsea 3-0 Burnley



Everton 1-0 Brighton



Leicester City 1-2 Southampton



Man Utd 4-0 Norwich City



Wolves 1-1 Newcastle United

17: 30 Spurs 0-1 Liverpool

Sunday, 12 January 2020

14: 00 AFC Bournemouth 0-3 Watford

16: 30 Aston Villa 1-6 Man City

Getty Images Man City star Sergio Aguero became the highest overseas goalscorer in Premier League history with his hat-trick at Aston Villa

Saturday, 18 January 2020



12: 30 Watford 0-0 Spurs



Arsenal 1-1 Sheffield United



Brighton 1-1 Aston Villa



Man City 2-2 Crystal Palace



Norwich City 1-0 AFC Bournemouth



Southampton 2-3 Wolves



West Ham 1-1 Everton

17: 30 Newcastle United 1-0 Chelsea

Sunday, 19 January 2020

14: 00 Burnley 2-1 Leicester City

16: 30 Liverpool 2-0 Man Utd

Getty Images – Getty Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk celebrates his goal against Man United

Tuesday, 21 January 2020



19: 30 AFC Bournemouth 3-1 Brighton



19: 30 Aston Villa 2-1 Watford



19: 30 Crystal Palace 0-2 Southampton

19: 30 Everton 2-2 Newcastle United



19: 30 Sheffield United 0-1 Man City

20: 15 Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal

Wednesday, 22 January 2020

19: 30 Leicester City 4-1 West Ham

19: 30 Spurs 2-1 Norwich City

20: 15 Man Utd 0-2 Burnley

Thursday, 23 January 2020

20: 00 Wolves 1-2 Liverpool

Wednesday, 29 January 2020

19: 45 West Ham 0-2 Liverpool

AFP or licensors Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Man United lost at home to Burnley

Saturday, 1 February 2020



12: 30 Leicester City 2-2 Chelsea



AFC Bournemouth 2-1 Aston Villa



Crystal Palace 0-1 Sheffield United



Liverpool 4-0 Southampton



Newcastle United 0-0 Norwich City



Watford 2-3 Everton



West Ham 3-3 Brighton

17: 30 Man Utd 0-0 Wolves

Sunday, 2 February 2020

14: 00 Burnley 0-0 Arsenal

16: 30 Spurs 2-0 Man City

Getty Images – Getty Steven Bergwijn scored a fine goal against Man City on his Tottenham debut

Saturday, 8 February 2020



12: 30 Everton 3-1 Crystal Palace



17: 30 Brighton 1-1 Watford

Sunday, 9 February 2020

14: 00 Sheffield United 2-1 AFC Bournemouth

16: 30 Man City P-P West Ham

Friday, 14 February 2020

20: 00 Wolves 0-0 Leicester City

Saturday, 15 February 2020

12: 30 Southampton 1-2 Burnley

17: 30 Norwich City 0-1 Liverpool

Sunday, 16 February 2020

14: 00 Aston Villa 2-3 Spurs

16: 30 Arsenal 4-0 Newcastle United

Monday, 17 February 2020

20: 00 Chelsea 0-2 Man Utd

Wednesday, 19 February 2020

19: 30 Man City 2-0 West Ham

AFP or licensors Ben Mee’s Burnley beat Southampton

Saturday, 22 February 2020



12: 30 Chelsea 2-0 Spurs



Burnley 3-0 AFC Bournemouth



Crystal Palace 1-0 Newcastle United



Sheffield United 1-1 Brighton



Southampton 2-0 Aston Villa

17: 30 Leicester City 0-1 Man City

Sunday, 23 February 2020

14: 00 Man Utd 3-0 Watford

14: 00 Wolves 3-0 Norwich City

16: 30 Arsenal 3-2 Everton

Monday, 24 February 2020

Liverpool v West Ham

Getty Images – Getty Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice for Arsenal against Everton

Friday, 28 February 2020

20: 00 Norwich City v Leicester City

Saturday, 29 February 2020



12: 30 Brighton v Crystal Palace



AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea



Aston Villa v Sheffield United



Newcastle United v Burnley



West Ham v Southampton

17: 30 Watford v Liverpool

Sunday, 1 March 2020

14: 00 Everton v Man Utd

14: 00 Man City v Arsenal

14: 00 Spurs v Wolves

Saturday, 7 March 2020



12: 30 Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth



Arsenal v West Ham



Crystal Palace v Watford



Sheffield United v Norwich City



Southampton v Newcastle United



Wolves v Brighton

17: 30 Burnley v Spurs

Sunday, 8 March 2020

14: 00 Chelsea v Everton

16: 30 Man Utd v Man City

Monday, 9 March 2020

20: 00 Leicester City v Aston Villa

Saturday, 14 March 2020



12: 30 Watford v Leicester City

AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace



Brighton v Arsenal



Man City v Burnley



Newcastle United v Sheffield United



Norwich City v Southampton

17: 30 Aston Villa v Chelsea

Sunday, 15 March 2020

14: 00 West Ham v Wolves

16: 30 Spurs v Man Utd

Monday, 16 March 2020

20: 00 Everton v Liverpool

Friday, 20 March 2020

20: 00 Spurs v West Ham

Saturday, 21 March 2020



12: 30 Chelsea v Man City



Burnley v Watford



Man Utd v Sheffield United



Newcastle United v Aston Villa



Norwich City v Everton



Wolves v AFC Bournemouth

17: 30 Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Sunday, 22 March 2020

14: 00 Leicester City v Brighton

16: 30 Southampton v Arsenal

Saturday, 4 April 2020



12: 30 Aston Villa v Wolves



AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United



Arsenal v Norwich City



Brighton v Man Utd



Crystal Palace v Burnley



Watford v Southampton

17: 30 Sheffield United v Spurs

Sunday, 5 April 2020

14: 00 West Ham v Chelsea

16: 30 Man City v Liverpool

Monday, 6 April 2020

20: 00 Everton v Leicester City

Saturday, 11 April 2020



12: 30 Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth



Burnley v Sheffield United



Leicester City v Crystal Palace



Newcastle United v West Ham



Norwich City v Brighton



Southampton v Manchester City



17: 30 Spurs v Everton

Sunday, 12 April 2020

14: 00 Chelsea v Watford

16: 30 Liverpool v Aston Villa

Monday, 13 April 2020

20: 00 Wolves v Arsenal

Saturday, 18 April 2020



12: 30 Crystal Palace v Chelsea



AFC Bournemouth v Spurs



Everton v Southampton



Man City v Newcastle United



Watford v Norwich City



West Ham v Burnley

17: 30 Arsenal v Leicester City

Sunday, 19 April 2020

14: 00 Sheffield United v Wolves

16: 30 Aston Villa v Man Utd

Monday, 20 April 2020

20: 00 Brighton v Liverpool

Saturday, 25 April 2020



12: 30 Liverpool v Burnley



AFC Bournemouth v Leicester City



Man Utd v Southampton



Norwich City v West Ham



Watford v Newcastle United



Wolves v Everton

17: 30 Brighton v Man City

Sunday, 26 April 2020

14: 00 Sheffield United v Chelsea

16: 30 Spurs v Arsenal

Monday, 27 April 2020

20: 00 Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

Saturday, 2 May 2020



Arsenal v Liverpool



Burnley v Wolves



Chelsea v Norwich City



Crystal Palace v Man Utd



Everton v Aston Villa



Leicester City v Sheffield United



Man City v AFC Bournemouth



Newcastle United v Spurs



Southampton v Brighton



West Ham v Watford

Saturday, 9 May 2020



AFC Bournemouth v Southampton



Aston Villa v Arsenal



Brighton v Newcastle United



Liverpool v Chelsea



Man Utd v West Ham



Norwich City v Burnley



Sheffield United v Everton



Spurs v Leicester City



Watford v Man City



Wolves v Crystal Palace

Sunday, 17 May 2020



Arsenal v Watford



Burnley v Brighton



Chelsea v Wolves



Crystal Palace v Spurs



Everton v AFC Bournemouth



Leicester City v Man Utd



Man City v Norwich City



Newcastle United v Liverpool



Southampton v Sheffield United



West Ham v Aston Villa