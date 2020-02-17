[Premier League fixtures in FULL: Dates, kick-off times and results for every game in 2019/20 campaign]

The 2019/20 Premier League season is past the halfway stage with Liverpool closing in on the title.

Manchester City claimed the top-flight crown last term with the 2018/19 campaign being a cracker full of drama and storylines at both ends of the table.

Here’s hoping for more of the same in 2019/20!

Man City won the Premier League title last season

getty

Premier League 2019/20 fixtures and results in full

kick-off time 15: 00 unless stated otherwise – dates are subject to change depending on TV and radio picks

Friday, 9 August 2019


20: 00 Liverpool 4-1 Norwich City

Saturday, 10 August 2019


12: 30 West Ham 0-5 Man City


AFC Bournemouth 1-1 Sheffield United


Burnley 3-0 Southampton


Crystal Palace 0-0 Everton


Watford 0-3 Brighton


17: 30 Spurs 3-1 Aston Villa

Sunday, 11 August 2019


14: 00 Leicester City 0-0 Wolves


14: 00 Newcastle United 0-1 Arsenal


16: 30 Man Utd 4-0 Chelsea

Man United star Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring against Chelsea

Getty Images – Getty

Saturday, 17 August 2019


12: 30 Arsenal 2-1 Burnley


Aston Villa 1-2 AFC Bournemouth


Brighton 1-1 West Ham


Everton 1-0 Watford


Norwich City 3-1 Newcastle United


Southampton 1-2 Liverpool


17: 30 Man City 2-2 Spurs

Sunday, 18 August 2019


14: 00 Sheffield United 1-0 Crystal Palace


16: 30 Chelsea 1-1 Leicester City

Monday, 19 August 2019


20: 00 Wolves 1-1 Man Utd

Norwich ace Teemu Pukki bagged at hat-trick against Newcastle

Getty Images

Friday, 23 August 2019


20: 00 Aston Villa 2-0 Everton

Saturday, 24 August 2019


12: 30 Norwich City 2-3 Chelsea


Brighton 0-2 Southampton


Man Utd 1-2 Crystal Palace


Sheffield United 1-2 Leicester City


Watford 1-3 West Ham


17: 30 Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal

Sunday, 25 August 2019


14: 00 AFC Bournemouth 1-3 Man City


16: 30 Spurs 0-1 Newcastle United


16: 30 Wolves 1-1 Burnley

Chelsea star Tammy Abraham scored twice against Norwich

getty

Saturday, 31 August 2019


12: 30 Southampton 1-1 Man Utd


Chelsea 2-2 Sheffield United


Crystal Palace 1-0 Aston Villa


Leicester City 3-1 AFC Bournemouth


Man City 4-0 Brighton


Newcastle United 1-1 Watford


West Ham 2-0 Norwich City


17: 30 Burnley 0-3 Liverpool

Sunday, 1 September 2019


14: 00 Everton 3-2 Wolves


16: 30 Arsenal 2-2 Spurs

Richarlison heads Everton to victory over Wolves

Getty Images – Getty

Saturday, 14 September 2019


12: 30 Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle United


Brighton 1-1 Burnley


Man Utd 1-0 Leicester City


Sheffield United 0-1 Southampton


Spurs 4-0 Crystal Palace


Wolves 2-5 Chelsea


17: 30 Norwich City 3-2 Man City

Sunday, 15 September 2019


14: 00 AFC Bournemouth 3-1 Everton


16: 30 Watford 2-2 Arsenal

Monday, 16 September 2019


20: 00 Aston Villa 0-0 West Ham

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring against Newcastle

getty

Friday, 20 September 2019


20: 00 Southampton 1-3 AFC Bournemouth

Saturday, 21 September 2019


12: 30 Leicester City 2-1 Spurs


Burnley 2-0 Norwich City


Everton 0-2 Sheffield United


Man City 8-0 Watford


17: 30 Newcastle United 0-0 Brighton


Sunday, 22 September 2019

14: 00 West Ham 2-0 Man Utd


14: 00 Crystal Palace 1-1 Wolves

16: 30 Arsenal 3-2 Aston Villa


16: 30 Chelsea 1-2 Liverpool

Manchester City players celebrate during the win over Watford

Getty Images – Getty

Saturday, 28 September 2019


12: 30 Sheffield United 0-1 Liverpool


AFC Bournemouth 2-2 West Ham


Aston Villa 2-2 Burnley


Chelsea 2-0 Brighton


Crystal Palace 2-0 Norwich City


Spurs 2-1 Southampton


Wolves 2-0 Watford


17: 30 Everton 1-3 Man City

Sunday, 29 September 2019


16: 30 Leicester City 5-0 Newcastle United

Monday, 30 September 2019


20: 00 Man Utd 1-1 Arsenal

Harry Kane helped Tottenham beat Southampton

Getty Images – Getty

Saturday, 5 October 2019


12: 30 Brighton 3-0 Spurs

Burnley 1-0 Everton


Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City


Norwich City 1-5 Aston Villa


Watford 0-0 Sheffield United


17: 30 West Ham 1-2 Crystal Palace

Sunday, 6 October 2019

14: 00 Arsenal 1-0 AFC Bournemouth

14: 00 Man City 0-2 Wolves


14: 00 Southampton 1-4 Chelsea

16: 30 Newcastle United 1-0 Man Utd

Nuno Espirito Santo’s Wolves claimed a stunning win at Man City

AFP or licensors

Saturday, 19 October 2019


12: 30 Everton 2-0 West Ham

AFC Bournemouth 0-0 Norwich City


Aston Villa 2-1 Brighton


Chelsea 1-0 Newcastle United


Leicester City 2-1 Burnley


Spurs 1-1 Watford


Wolves 1-1 Southampton

17: 30 Crystal Palace 0-2 Man City

Sunday, 20 October 2019

16: 30 Man Utd 1-1 Liverpool

Monday, 21 October 2019


20: 00 Sheffield United 1-0 Arsenal

Sheffield United star Lys Mousset nets the winner against Arsenal

Getty Images – Getty

Friday, 25 October 2019

20: 00 Southampton 0-9 Leicester City

Saturday, 26 October 2019

12: 30 Man City 3-0 Aston Villa

Brighton 3-2 Everton


Watford 0-0 AFC Bournemouth


West Ham 1-1 Sheffield United

17: 30 Burnley 2-4 Chelsea

Sunday, 27 October 2019

14: 00 Newcastle United 1-1 Wolves

16: 30 Arsenal 2-2 Crystal Palace

16: 30 Liverpool 2-1 Spurs


16: 30 Norwich City 1-3 Man Utd

Leicester stars Jamie Vardy and Ayoze Perez both scored hat-tricks against Southampton

getty images – getty

Saturday, 2 November 2019


12: 30 AFC Bournemouth 1-0 Man Utd


Arsenal 1-1 Wolves


Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool


Brighton 2-0 Norwich City


Man City 2-1 Southampton


Sheffield United 3-0 Burnley


West Ham 2-3 Newcastle United

17: 30 Watford 1-2 Chelsea

Sunday, 3 November 2019

14: 00 Crystal Palace 0-2 Leicester City


16: 30 Everton 1-1 Spurs

Josh King fires Bournemouth to victory over Man United

AFP or licensors

Friday, 8 November 2019

20: 00 Norwich City 0-2 Watford

Saturday, 9 November 2019


12: 30 Chelsea 2-0 Crystal Palace

Burnley 3-0 West Ham

Newcastle United 2-1 AFC Bournemouth

Southampton 1-2 Everton

Spurs 1-1 Sheffield United

17: 30 Leicester City 2-0 Arsenal

Sunday, 10 November 2019

14: 00 Man Utd 3-1 Brighton


14: 00 Wolves 2-1 Aston Villa

16: 30 Liverpool 3-1 Man City

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool beat title rivals Man City 3-1 at Anfield

getty

Saturday, 23 November 2019


12: 30 West Ham 2-3 Spurs

AFC Bournemouth 1-2 Wolves


Arsenal 2-2 Southampton


Brighton 0-2 Leicester City


Crystal Palace 1-2 Liverpool


Everton 0-2 Norwich City


Watford 0-3 Burnley


17: 30 Man City 2-1 Chelsea

Sunday, 24 November 2019

16: 30 Sheffield United 3-3 Man Utd

Monday, 25 November 2019

20: 00 Aston Villa 2-0 Newcastle United

Jose Mourinho won his first game as Tottenham boss by beating West Ham

getty

Saturday, 30 November 2019


12: 30 Newcastle United 2-2 Man City

Burnley 0-2 Crystal Palace


Chelsea 0-1 West Ham


Liverpool 2-1 Brighton


Spurs 3-2 AFC Bournemouth


17: 30 Southampton 2-1 Watford


Sunday, 1 December 2019

14: 00 Wolves 1-1 Sheffield United

14: 00 Norwich City 2-2 Arsenal

16: 30 Man Utd 2-2 Aston Villa

16: 30 Leicester City 2-1 Everton

Aston Villa star Jack Grealish scored a magnificent goal at Man United

Getty Images – Getty

Tuesday, 3 December 2019


19: 30 Crystal Palace 1-0 AFC Bournemouth


20: 15 Burnley 1-4 Man City

Wednesday, 4 December 2019


19: 30 Chelsea 2-1 Aston Villa


19: 30 Leicester City 2-0 Watford


19: 30 Wolves 2-0 West Ham


19: 30 Man Utd 2-1 Spurs

19: 30 Southampton 2-1 Norwich City


20: 15 Liverpool 5-2 Everton

Thursday, 5 December 2019

19: 30 Sheffield United 0-2 Newcastle United

20: 15 Arsenal 1-2 Brighton

Brighton saw off a managerless Arsenal in north London

Getty Images – Getty

Saturday, 7 December 2019


12: 30 Everton 3-1 Chelsea


AFC Bournemouth 0-3 Liverpool


Spurs 5-0 Burnley


Watford 0-0 Crystal Palace

17: 30 Man City 1-2 Man Utd

Sunday, 8 December 2019

14: 00 Aston Villa 1-4 Leicester City

14: 00 Newcastle United 2-1 Southampton

14: 00 Norwich City 1-2 Sheffield United

16: 30 Brighton 2-2 Wolves

Monday, 9 December 2019

20: 00 West Ham 1-3 Arsenal

Tottenham’s Son Heung-Min scored one of the goals of the season against Burnley

Getty Images – Getty

Saturday, 14 December 2019


12: 30 Liverpool 2-0 Watford


Burnley 1-0 Newcastle United


Chelsea 0-1 AFC Bournemouth


Leicester City 1-1 Norwich City


Sheffield United 2-0 Aston Villa


17: 30 Southampton 0-1 West Ham

Sunday, 15 December 2019

14: 00 Man Utd 1-1 Everton

14: 00 Wolves 1-2 Spurs

16: 30 Arsenal 0-3 Man City

Monday, 16 December 2019

19: 45 Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton

Man City star Kevin De Bruyne was unplayable at Arsenal

Getty Images – Getty

Saturday, 21 December 2019


12: 30 Everton 0-0 Arsenal


AFC Bournemouth 0-1 Burnley


Aston Villa 1-3 Southampton


Brighton 0-1 Sheffield United


Newcastle United 1-0 Crystal Palace


Norwich City 1-2 Wolves


West Ham v Liverpool – Postponed

17: 30 Man City 3-1 Leicester City

Sunday, 22 December 2019

14: 00 Watford 2-0 Man Utd

16: 30 Spurs 0-2 Chelsea

Chelsea ace Willian scored twice against Tottenham

Getty Images – Getty

Thursday, 26 December 2019


12: 30 Spurs 2-1 Brighton

AFC Bournemouth 1-1 Arsenal


Aston Villa 1-0 Norwich City


Chelsea 0-2 Southampton


Crystal Palace 2-1 West Ham


Everton 1-0 Burnley


Sheffield United 1-1 Watford

17: 30 Man Utd 4-1 Newcastle United

20: 00 Leicester City 0-4 Liverpool

Friday, 27 December 2019

19: 45 Wolves 3-2 Man City

Wolves’ Matt Doherty scored an 89th-minute winner against Man City

Getty Images – Getty

Saturday, 28 December 2019


12: 30 Brighton 2-0 AFC Bournemouth


Newcastle United 1-2 Everton


Southampton 1-1 Crystal Palace


Watford 3-0 Aston Villa


17: 30 Norwich City 2-2 Spurs


17: 30 West Ham 1-2 Leicester City

19: 45 Burnley 0-2 Man Utd

Sunday, 29 December 2019

14: 00 Arsenal 1-2 Chelsea

16: 30 Liverpool 1-0 Wolves

18: 00 Man City 2-0 Sheffield United

An emotional Alireza Jahanbakhsh scored his first goal for Brighton against Bournemouth

Getty Images – Getty

Wednesday, 1 January 2020


12: 30 Brighton 1-1 Chelsea


12: 30 Burnley 1-2 Aston Villa


Newcastle United 0-3 Leicester City


Southampton 1-0 Spurs


Watford 2-1 Wolves


17: 30 Man City 2-1 Everton


17: 30 Norwich City 1-1 Crystal Palace


17: 30 West Ham 4-0 AFC Bournemouth

20: 00 Arsenal 2-0 Man Utd

Thursday, 2 January 2020

20: 00 Liverpool 2-0 Sheffield United

Mark Noble scored twice in West Ham’s 4-0 win over Bournemouth

Getty Images – Getty

Friday, 10 January 2020

20: 00 Sheffield United 1-0 West Ham

Saturday, 11 January 2020


12: 30 Crystal Palace 1-1 Arsenal


Chelsea 3-0 Burnley


Everton 1-0 Brighton


Leicester City 1-2 Southampton


Man Utd 4-0 Norwich City


Wolves 1-1 Newcastle United

17: 30 Spurs 0-1 Liverpool

Sunday, 12 January 2020

14: 00 AFC Bournemouth 0-3 Watford

16: 30 Aston Villa 1-6 Man City

Man City star Sergio Aguero became the highest overseas goalscorer in Premier League history with his hat-trick at Aston Villa

Getty Images

Saturday, 18 January 2020


12: 30 Watford 0-0 Spurs


Arsenal 1-1 Sheffield United


Brighton 1-1 Aston Villa


Man City 2-2 Crystal Palace


Norwich City 1-0 AFC Bournemouth


Southampton 2-3 Wolves


West Ham 1-1 Everton

17: 30 Newcastle United 1-0 Chelsea

Sunday, 19 January 2020

14: 00 Burnley 2-1 Leicester City

16: 30 Liverpool 2-0 Man Utd

Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk celebrates his goal against Man United

Getty Images – Getty

Tuesday, 21 January 2020


19: 30 AFC Bournemouth 3-1 Brighton


19: 30 Aston Villa 2-1 Watford


19: 30 Crystal Palace 0-2 Southampton

19: 30 Everton 2-2 Newcastle United


19: 30 Sheffield United 0-1 Man City

20: 15 Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal

Wednesday, 22 January 2020

19: 30 Leicester City 4-1 West Ham

19: 30 Spurs 2-1 Norwich City

20: 15 Man Utd 0-2 Burnley

Thursday, 23 January 2020

20: 00 Wolves 1-2 Liverpool

Wednesday, 29 January 2020

19: 45 West Ham 0-2 Liverpool

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Man United lost at home to Burnley

AFP or licensors

Saturday, 1 February 2020


12: 30 Leicester City 2-2 Chelsea


AFC Bournemouth 2-1 Aston Villa


Crystal Palace 0-1 Sheffield United


Liverpool 4-0 Southampton


Newcastle United 0-0 Norwich City


Watford 2-3 Everton


West Ham 3-3 Brighton

17: 30 Man Utd 0-0 Wolves

Sunday, 2 February 2020

14: 00 Burnley 0-0 Arsenal

16: 30 Spurs 2-0 Man City

Steven Bergwijn scored a fine goal against Man City on his Tottenham debut

Getty Images – Getty

Saturday, 8 February 2020


12: 30 Everton 3-1 Crystal Palace


17: 30 Brighton 1-1 Watford

Sunday, 9 February 2020

14: 00 Sheffield United 2-1 AFC Bournemouth

16: 30 Man City P-P West Ham

Friday, 14 February 2020

20: 00 Wolves 0-0 Leicester City

Saturday, 15 February 2020

12: 30 Southampton 1-2 Burnley

17: 30 Norwich City 0-1 Liverpool

Sunday, 16 February 2020

14: 00 Aston Villa 2-3 Spurs

16: 30 Arsenal 4-0 Newcastle United

Monday, 17 February 2020

20: 00 Chelsea v Man Utd

Wednesday, 19 February 2020

19: 30 Man City v West Ham

Ben Mee’s Burnley beat Southampton

AFP or licensors

Saturday, 22 February 2020


12: 30 Chelsea v Spurs


Burnley v AFC Bournemouth


Crystal Palace v Newcastle United


Liverpool v West Ham


Sheffield United v Brighton


Southampton v Aston Villa

17: 30 Leicester City v Man City

Sunday, 23 February 2020

14: 00 Man Utd v Watford

14: 00 Wolves v Norwich City

16: 30 Arsenal v Everton

Friday, 28 February 2020

20: 00 Norwich City v Leicester City

Saturday, 29 February 2020


12: 30 Brighton v Crystal Palace


AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea


Aston Villa v Sheffield United


Newcastle United v Burnley


West Ham v Southampton

17: 30 Watford v Liverpool

Sunday, 1 March 2020

14: 00 Everton v Man Utd

14: 00 Man City v Arsenal

14: 00 Spurs v Wolves

Saturday, 7 March 2020


Arsenal v West Ham


Burnley v Spurs


Chelsea v Everton


Crystal Palace v Watford


Leicester City v Aston Villa


Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth


Man Utd v Man City


Sheffield United v Norwich City


Southampton v Newcastle United


Wolves v Brighton

Saturday, 14 March 2020


AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace


Aston Villa v Chelsea


Brighton v Arsenal


Everton v Liverpool


Man City v Burnley


Newcastle United v Sheffield United


Norwich City v Southampton


Spurs v Man Utd


Watford v Leicester City


West Ham v Wolves

Saturday, 21 March 2020


Burnley v Watford


Chelsea v Man City


Leicester City v Brighton


Liverpool v Crystal Palace


Man Utd v Sheffield United


Newcastle United v Aston Villa


Norwich City v Everton


Southampton v Arsenal


Spurs v West Ham


Wolves v AFC Bournemouth

Saturday, 4 April 2020


AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United


Arsenal v Norwich City


Aston Villa v Wolves


Brighton v Man Utd


Crystal Palace v Burnley


Everton v Leicester City


Man City v Liverpool


Sheffield United v Spurs


Watford v Southampton


West Ham v Chelsea

Saturday, 11 April 2020


Burnley v Sheffield United


Chelsea v Watford


Leicester City v Crystal Palace


Liverpool v Aston Villa


Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth


Newcastle United v West Ham


Norwich City v Brighton


Southampton v Manchester City


Spurs v Everton


Wolves v Arsenal

Saturday, 18 April 2020


AFC Bournemouth v Spurs


Arsenal v Leicester City


Aston Villa v Man Utd


Brighton v Liverpool


Crystal Palace v Chelsea


Everton v Southampton


Man City v Newcastle United


Sheffield United v Wolves


Watford v Norwich City


West Ham v Burnley

Saturday, 25 April 2020


AFC Bournemouth v Leicester City


Aston Villa v Crystal Palace


Brighton v Man City


Liverpool v Burnley


Man Utd v Southampton


Norwich City v West Ham


Sheffield United v Chelsea


Spurs v Arsenal


Watford v Newcastle United


Wolves v Everton

Saturday, 2 May 2020


Arsenal v Liverpool


Burnley v Wolves


Chelsea v Norwich City


Crystal Palace v Man Utd


Everton v Aston Villa


Leicester City v Sheffield United


Man City v AFC Bournemouth


Newcastle United v Spurs


Southampton v Brighton


West Ham v Watford

Saturday, 9 May 2020


AFC Bournemouth v Southampton


Aston Villa v Arsenal


Brighton v Newcastle United


Liverpool v Chelsea


Man Utd v West Ham


Norwich City v Burnley


Sheffield United v Everton


Spurs v Leicester City


Watford v Man City


Wolves v Crystal Palace

Sunday, 17 May 2020


Arsenal v Watford


Burnley v Brighton


Chelsea v Wolves


Crystal Palace v Spurs


Everton v AFC Bournemouth


Leicester City v Man Utd


Man City v Norwich City


Newcastle United v Liverpool


Southampton v Sheffield United


West Ham v Aston Villa