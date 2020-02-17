[premier-league-fixtures-in-full:-dates,-kick-off-times-and-results-for-every-game-in-2019/20-campaign]

The 2019/20 Premier League season is past the halfway stage with Liverpool closing in on the title.
Manchester City claimed the top-flight crown last term with the 2018/19 campaign being a cracker full of drama and storylines at both ends of the table.
Here’s hoping for more of the same in 2019/20!
Premier League 2019/20 fixtures and results in full
kick-off time 15: 00 unless stated otherwise – dates are subject to change depending on TV and radio picks
Friday, 9 August 2019
20: 00 Liverpool 4-1 Norwich City
Saturday, 10 August 2019
12: 30 West Ham 0-5 Man City
AFC Bournemouth 1-1 Sheffield United
Burnley 3-0 Southampton
Crystal Palace 0-0 Everton
Watford 0-3 Brighton
17: 30 Spurs 3-1 Aston Villa
Sunday, 11 August 2019
14: 00 Leicester City 0-0 Wolves
14: 00 Newcastle United 0-1 Arsenal
16: 30 Man Utd 4-0 Chelsea
Saturday, 17 August 2019
12: 30 Arsenal 2-1 Burnley
Aston Villa 1-2 AFC Bournemouth
Brighton 1-1 West Ham
Everton 1-0 Watford
Norwich City 3-1 Newcastle United
Southampton 1-2 Liverpool
17: 30 Man City 2-2 Spurs
Sunday, 18 August 2019
14: 00 Sheffield United 1-0 Crystal Palace
16: 30 Chelsea 1-1 Leicester City
Monday, 19 August 2019
20: 00 Wolves 1-1 Man Utd
Friday, 23 August 2019
20: 00 Aston Villa 2-0 Everton
Saturday, 24 August 2019
12: 30 Norwich City 2-3 Chelsea
Brighton 0-2 Southampton
Man Utd 1-2 Crystal Palace
Sheffield United 1-2 Leicester City
Watford 1-3 West Ham
17: 30 Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal
Sunday, 25 August 2019
14: 00 AFC Bournemouth 1-3 Man City
16: 30 Spurs 0-1 Newcastle United
16: 30 Wolves 1-1 Burnley
Saturday, 31 August 2019
12: 30 Southampton 1-1 Man Utd
Chelsea 2-2 Sheffield United
Crystal Palace 1-0 Aston Villa
Leicester City 3-1 AFC Bournemouth
Man City 4-0 Brighton
Newcastle United 1-1 Watford
West Ham 2-0 Norwich City
17: 30 Burnley 0-3 Liverpool
Sunday, 1 September 2019
14: 00 Everton 3-2 Wolves
16: 30 Arsenal 2-2 Spurs
Saturday, 14 September 2019
12: 30 Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle United
Brighton 1-1 Burnley
Man Utd 1-0 Leicester City
Sheffield United 0-1 Southampton
Spurs 4-0 Crystal Palace
Wolves 2-5 Chelsea
17: 30 Norwich City 3-2 Man City
Sunday, 15 September 2019
14: 00 AFC Bournemouth 3-1 Everton
16: 30 Watford 2-2 Arsenal
Monday, 16 September 2019
20: 00 Aston Villa 0-0 West Ham
Friday, 20 September 2019
20: 00 Southampton 1-3 AFC Bournemouth
Saturday, 21 September 2019
12: 30 Leicester City 2-1 Spurs
Burnley 2-0 Norwich City
Everton 0-2 Sheffield United
Man City 8-0 Watford
17: 30 Newcastle United 0-0 Brighton
Sunday, 22 September 2019
14: 00 West Ham 2-0 Man Utd
14: 00 Crystal Palace 1-1 Wolves
16: 30 Arsenal 3-2 Aston Villa
16: 30 Chelsea 1-2 Liverpool
Saturday, 28 September 2019
12: 30 Sheffield United 0-1 Liverpool
AFC Bournemouth 2-2 West Ham
Aston Villa 2-2 Burnley
Chelsea 2-0 Brighton
Crystal Palace 2-0 Norwich City
Spurs 2-1 Southampton
Wolves 2-0 Watford
17: 30 Everton 1-3 Man City
Sunday, 29 September 2019
16: 30 Leicester City 5-0 Newcastle United
Monday, 30 September 2019
20: 00 Man Utd 1-1 Arsenal
Saturday, 5 October 2019
12: 30 Brighton 3-0 Spurs
Burnley 1-0 Everton
Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City
Norwich City 1-5 Aston Villa
Watford 0-0 Sheffield United
17: 30 West Ham 1-2 Crystal Palace
Sunday, 6 October 2019
14: 00 Arsenal 1-0 AFC Bournemouth
14: 00 Man City 0-2 Wolves
14: 00 Southampton 1-4 Chelsea
16: 30 Newcastle United 1-0 Man Utd
Saturday, 19 October 2019
12: 30 Everton 2-0 West Ham
AFC Bournemouth 0-0 Norwich City
Aston Villa 2-1 Brighton
Chelsea 1-0 Newcastle United
Leicester City 2-1 Burnley
Spurs 1-1 Watford
Wolves 1-1 Southampton
17: 30 Crystal Palace 0-2 Man City
Sunday, 20 October 2019
16: 30 Man Utd 1-1 Liverpool
Monday, 21 October 2019
20: 00 Sheffield United 1-0 Arsenal
Friday, 25 October 2019
20: 00 Southampton 0-9 Leicester City
Saturday, 26 October 2019
12: 30 Man City 3-0 Aston Villa
Brighton 3-2 Everton
Watford 0-0 AFC Bournemouth
West Ham 1-1 Sheffield United
17: 30 Burnley 2-4 Chelsea
Sunday, 27 October 2019
14: 00 Newcastle United 1-1 Wolves
16: 30 Arsenal 2-2 Crystal Palace
16: 30 Liverpool 2-1 Spurs
16: 30 Norwich City 1-3 Man Utd
Saturday, 2 November 2019
12: 30 AFC Bournemouth 1-0 Man Utd
Arsenal 1-1 Wolves
Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool
Brighton 2-0 Norwich City
Man City 2-1 Southampton
Sheffield United 3-0 Burnley
West Ham 2-3 Newcastle United
17: 30 Watford 1-2 Chelsea
Sunday, 3 November 2019
14: 00 Crystal Palace 0-2 Leicester City
16: 30 Everton 1-1 Spurs
Friday, 8 November 2019
20: 00 Norwich City 0-2 Watford
Saturday, 9 November 2019
12: 30 Chelsea 2-0 Crystal Palace
Burnley 3-0 West Ham
Newcastle United 2-1 AFC Bournemouth
Southampton 1-2 Everton
Spurs 1-1 Sheffield United
17: 30 Leicester City 2-0 Arsenal
Sunday, 10 November 2019
14: 00 Man Utd 3-1 Brighton
14: 00 Wolves 2-1 Aston Villa
16: 30 Liverpool 3-1 Man City
Saturday, 23 November 2019
12: 30 West Ham 2-3 Spurs
AFC Bournemouth 1-2 Wolves
Arsenal 2-2 Southampton
Brighton 0-2 Leicester City
Crystal Palace 1-2 Liverpool
Everton 0-2 Norwich City
Watford 0-3 Burnley
17: 30 Man City 2-1 Chelsea
Sunday, 24 November 2019
16: 30 Sheffield United 3-3 Man Utd
Monday, 25 November 2019
20: 00 Aston Villa 2-0 Newcastle United
Saturday, 30 November 2019
12: 30 Newcastle United 2-2 Man City
Burnley 0-2 Crystal Palace
Chelsea 0-1 West Ham
Liverpool 2-1 Brighton
Spurs 3-2 AFC Bournemouth
17: 30 Southampton 2-1 Watford
Sunday, 1 December 2019
14: 00 Wolves 1-1 Sheffield United
14: 00 Norwich City 2-2 Arsenal
16: 30 Man Utd 2-2 Aston Villa
16: 30 Leicester City 2-1 Everton
Tuesday, 3 December 2019
19: 30 Crystal Palace 1-0 AFC Bournemouth
20: 15 Burnley 1-4 Man City
Wednesday, 4 December 2019
19: 30 Chelsea 2-1 Aston Villa
19: 30 Leicester City 2-0 Watford
19: 30 Wolves 2-0 West Ham
19: 30 Man Utd 2-1 Spurs
19: 30 Southampton 2-1 Norwich City
20: 15 Liverpool 5-2 Everton
Thursday, 5 December 2019
19: 30 Sheffield United 0-2 Newcastle United
20: 15 Arsenal 1-2 Brighton
Saturday, 7 December 2019
12: 30 Everton 3-1 Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth 0-3 Liverpool
Spurs 5-0 Burnley
Watford 0-0 Crystal Palace
17: 30 Man City 1-2 Man Utd
Sunday, 8 December 2019
14: 00 Aston Villa 1-4 Leicester City
14: 00 Newcastle United 2-1 Southampton
14: 00 Norwich City 1-2 Sheffield United
16: 30 Brighton 2-2 Wolves
Monday, 9 December 2019
20: 00 West Ham 1-3 Arsenal
Saturday, 14 December 2019
12: 30 Liverpool 2-0 Watford
Burnley 1-0 Newcastle United
Chelsea 0-1 AFC Bournemouth
Leicester City 1-1 Norwich City
Sheffield United 2-0 Aston Villa
17: 30 Southampton 0-1 West Ham
Sunday, 15 December 2019
14: 00 Man Utd 1-1 Everton
14: 00 Wolves 1-2 Spurs
16: 30 Arsenal 0-3 Man City
Monday, 16 December 2019
19: 45 Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton
Saturday, 21 December 2019
12: 30 Everton 0-0 Arsenal
AFC Bournemouth 0-1 Burnley
Aston Villa 1-3 Southampton
Brighton 0-1 Sheffield United
Newcastle United 1-0 Crystal Palace
Norwich City 1-2 Wolves
West Ham v Liverpool – Postponed
17: 30 Man City 3-1 Leicester City
Sunday, 22 December 2019
14: 00 Watford 2-0 Man Utd
16: 30 Spurs 0-2 Chelsea
Thursday, 26 December 2019
12: 30 Spurs 2-1 Brighton
AFC Bournemouth 1-1 Arsenal
Aston Villa 1-0 Norwich City
Chelsea 0-2 Southampton
Crystal Palace 2-1 West Ham
Everton 1-0 Burnley
Sheffield United 1-1 Watford
17: 30 Man Utd 4-1 Newcastle United
20: 00 Leicester City 0-4 Liverpool
Friday, 27 December 2019
19: 45 Wolves 3-2 Man City
Saturday, 28 December 2019
12: 30 Brighton 2-0 AFC Bournemouth
Newcastle United 1-2 Everton
Southampton 1-1 Crystal Palace
Watford 3-0 Aston Villa
17: 30 Norwich City 2-2 Spurs
17: 30 West Ham 1-2 Leicester City
19: 45 Burnley 0-2 Man Utd
Sunday, 29 December 2019
14: 00 Arsenal 1-2 Chelsea
16: 30 Liverpool 1-0 Wolves
18: 00 Man City 2-0 Sheffield United
Wednesday, 1 January 2020
12: 30 Brighton 1-1 Chelsea
12: 30 Burnley 1-2 Aston Villa
Newcastle United 0-3 Leicester City
Southampton 1-0 Spurs
Watford 2-1 Wolves
17: 30 Man City 2-1 Everton
17: 30 Norwich City 1-1 Crystal Palace
17: 30 West Ham 4-0 AFC Bournemouth
20: 00 Arsenal 2-0 Man Utd
Thursday, 2 January 2020
20: 00 Liverpool 2-0 Sheffield United
Friday, 10 January 2020
20: 00 Sheffield United 1-0 West Ham
Saturday, 11 January 2020
12: 30 Crystal Palace 1-1 Arsenal
Chelsea 3-0 Burnley
Everton 1-0 Brighton
Leicester City 1-2 Southampton
Man Utd 4-0 Norwich City
Wolves 1-1 Newcastle United
17: 30 Spurs 0-1 Liverpool
Sunday, 12 January 2020
14: 00 AFC Bournemouth 0-3 Watford
16: 30 Aston Villa 1-6 Man City
Saturday, 18 January 2020
12: 30 Watford 0-0 Spurs
Arsenal 1-1 Sheffield United
Brighton 1-1 Aston Villa
Man City 2-2 Crystal Palace
Norwich City 1-0 AFC Bournemouth
Southampton 2-3 Wolves
West Ham 1-1 Everton
17: 30 Newcastle United 1-0 Chelsea
Sunday, 19 January 2020
14: 00 Burnley 2-1 Leicester City
16: 30 Liverpool 2-0 Man Utd
Tuesday, 21 January 2020
19: 30 AFC Bournemouth 3-1 Brighton
19: 30 Aston Villa 2-1 Watford
19: 30 Crystal Palace 0-2 Southampton
19: 30 Everton 2-2 Newcastle United
19: 30 Sheffield United 0-1 Man City
20: 15 Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal
Wednesday, 22 January 2020
19: 30 Leicester City 4-1 West Ham
19: 30 Spurs 2-1 Norwich City
20: 15 Man Utd 0-2 Burnley
Thursday, 23 January 2020
20: 00 Wolves 1-2 Liverpool
Wednesday, 29 January 2020
19: 45 West Ham 0-2 Liverpool
Saturday, 1 February 2020
12: 30 Leicester City 2-2 Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth 2-1 Aston Villa
Crystal Palace 0-1 Sheffield United
Liverpool 4-0 Southampton
Newcastle United 0-0 Norwich City
Watford 2-3 Everton
West Ham 3-3 Brighton
17: 30 Man Utd 0-0 Wolves
Sunday, 2 February 2020
14: 00 Burnley 0-0 Arsenal
16: 30 Spurs 2-0 Man City
Saturday, 8 February 2020
12: 30 Everton 3-1 Crystal Palace
17: 30 Brighton 1-1 Watford
Sunday, 9 February 2020
14: 00 Sheffield United 2-1 AFC Bournemouth
16: 30 Man City P-P West Ham
Friday, 14 February 2020
20: 00 Wolves 0-0 Leicester City
Saturday, 15 February 2020
12: 30 Southampton 1-2 Burnley
17: 30 Norwich City 0-1 Liverpool
Sunday, 16 February 2020
14: 00 Aston Villa 2-3 Spurs
16: 30 Arsenal 4-0 Newcastle United
Monday, 17 February 2020
20: 00 Chelsea v Man Utd
Wednesday, 19 February 2020
19: 30 Man City v West Ham
Saturday, 22 February 2020
12: 30 Chelsea v Spurs
Burnley v AFC Bournemouth
Crystal Palace v Newcastle United
Liverpool v West Ham
Sheffield United v Brighton
Southampton v Aston Villa
17: 30 Leicester City v Man City
Sunday, 23 February 2020
14: 00 Man Utd v Watford
14: 00 Wolves v Norwich City
16: 30 Arsenal v Everton
Friday, 28 February 2020
20: 00 Norwich City v Leicester City
Saturday, 29 February 2020
12: 30 Brighton v Crystal Palace
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Aston Villa v Sheffield United
Newcastle United v Burnley
West Ham v Southampton
17: 30 Watford v Liverpool
Sunday, 1 March 2020
14: 00 Everton v Man Utd
14: 00 Man City v Arsenal
14: 00 Spurs v Wolves
Saturday, 7 March 2020
Arsenal v West Ham
Burnley v Spurs
Chelsea v Everton
Crystal Palace v Watford
Leicester City v Aston Villa
Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth
Man Utd v Man City
Sheffield United v Norwich City
Southampton v Newcastle United
Wolves v Brighton
Saturday, 14 March 2020
AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
Aston Villa v Chelsea
Brighton v Arsenal
Everton v Liverpool
Man City v Burnley
Newcastle United v Sheffield United
Norwich City v Southampton
Spurs v Man Utd
Watford v Leicester City
West Ham v Wolves
Saturday, 21 March 2020
Burnley v Watford
Chelsea v Man City
Leicester City v Brighton
Liverpool v Crystal Palace
Man Utd v Sheffield United
Newcastle United v Aston Villa
Norwich City v Everton
Southampton v Arsenal
Spurs v West Ham
Wolves v AFC Bournemouth
Saturday, 4 April 2020
AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United
Arsenal v Norwich City
Aston Villa v Wolves
Brighton v Man Utd
Crystal Palace v Burnley
Everton v Leicester City
Man City v Liverpool
Sheffield United v Spurs
Watford v Southampton
West Ham v Chelsea
Saturday, 11 April 2020
Burnley v Sheffield United
Chelsea v Watford
Leicester City v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth
Newcastle United v West Ham
Norwich City v Brighton
Southampton v Manchester City
Spurs v Everton
Wolves v Arsenal
Saturday, 18 April 2020
AFC Bournemouth v Spurs
Arsenal v Leicester City
Aston Villa v Man Utd
Brighton v Liverpool
Crystal Palace v Chelsea
Everton v Southampton
Man City v Newcastle United
Sheffield United v Wolves
Watford v Norwich City
West Ham v Burnley
Saturday, 25 April 2020
AFC Bournemouth v Leicester City
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Brighton v Man City
Liverpool v Burnley
Man Utd v Southampton
Norwich City v West Ham
Sheffield United v Chelsea
Spurs v Arsenal
Watford v Newcastle United
Wolves v Everton
Saturday, 2 May 2020
Arsenal v Liverpool
Burnley v Wolves
Chelsea v Norwich City
Crystal Palace v Man Utd
Everton v Aston Villa
Leicester City v Sheffield United
Man City v AFC Bournemouth
Newcastle United v Spurs
Southampton v Brighton
West Ham v Watford
Saturday, 9 May 2020
AFC Bournemouth v Southampton
Aston Villa v Arsenal
Brighton v Newcastle United
Liverpool v Chelsea
Man Utd v West Ham
Norwich City v Burnley
Sheffield United v Everton
Spurs v Leicester City
Watford v Man City
Wolves v Crystal Palace
Sunday, 17 May 2020
Arsenal v Watford
Burnley v Brighton
Chelsea v Wolves
Crystal Palace v Spurs
Everton v AFC Bournemouth
Leicester City v Man Utd
Man City v Norwich City
Newcastle United v Liverpool
Southampton v Sheffield United
West Ham v Aston Villa