Premier League high-flyer Leicester faces Brentford in round five of the FA Cup

Kelechi Iheanacho’s fourth-minute goal was enough to secure Leicester’s place in the fifth round of the FA Cup with a 1-0 win over the championship’s pursuers, Brentford.

The 23-year-old, who has seven goals and three assists in twelve games for the Foxes this season, ended a brilliant team move by shooting home from close range in Griffin Park in the early stages.

Kelechi Iheanacho’s goal was the difference between the two teams in Griffin Park

The next race for the Foxes is the semi-final of the Carabao Cup against Aston Villa. Most regular guests have rested for this duel.

Thomas Frank made several league changes against play-off rival Nottingham Forest with Brentford on Tuesday and saw how his young XI. Fought early before completely pushing the Premier League team.

A total of 18 changes were made by both clubs – nine each – but these did not affect the mood of the home fans, who produced the Beatles playing Hey Jude before the kick-off.

Vardy was absent due to a glute injury and was replaced by Iheanacho. He got Ayoze Perez through in 20 seconds, but a great shot from Luka Racic prevented a certain start with Luke Daniels, who was rounded off by Leicester’s number 17.

This was a short break for Brentford as the breakthrough came after a quick move in the fourth minute.

Dennis Praet was given too much midfield space and brought James Justin an exquisite crossfield ball across the floor. He met Iheanacho to open the lead with his seventh goal of the season.

Thomas Frank’s men bravely compete against the Premier League

It could have been two for Vardy’s deputy, but Daniels was able to block well before Brentford opened his own chance a minute later.

Jan Zamburek found Emiliano Marcondes in the area and yet the hero of the third round against Stoke could only shoot into the outside network.

Brentford took the chance and scored another great move in the 20th minute with Dru Yearwood, but Halil Dervisouglu curled up after a decent footwork and the waste of the promising opening.

Frank’s young team of six, aged 20 or younger, stuck to their principles of playing from behind, despite being reminded of Leicester’s threat when Perez was brilliantly challenged by Daniels shortly before the break and Marc Albrighton led the rebound.

One of Brentford’s regulars, Kamohelo Mokotjo, was injured during the break and replaced by Josh Dasilva.

It was the fringe players who almost equalized at 62, but the woodwork saved Leicester.

Marcondes whipped with a nice flank that Dervisouglu least touched, and yet he hit the post, and Christian Fuchs managed to eliminate the danger on the rear post.

The substitution of Iheanacho with 22 minutes left in Griffin Park once again underlined Foxes’ priority this week: the Carabao Cup semi-final in the second leg against Aston Villa on Tuesday.

Midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall was introduced in his place, and Rodgers was keen to witness the last few encounters with no shortness of breath.

He didn’t get his wish when Marcondes’ corner found Racic and the defender headed for the goal, but luckily for the guests, Danny Ward put a strong hand on the table to overturn the attempt.

Frank’s last die was to hit Bryan Mbeumo with eleven goals and he found the net, but he was rightly offside and Griffin Park said goodbye to the FA Cup after a 1-0 loss to Leicester with Brentford going in this summer move in new stadium.