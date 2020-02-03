Premier League is the easiest ‘Top Five’ league in Europe to win

According to former striker Tony Cascarino, the Premier League is not the most difficult league to win in Europe.

Liverpool dominate the English top league this season and are expected to claim the title earlier than any other team, but their performance may not be as good as some think.

Mohamed Salah gave Liverpool a 22-point lead over 24 hours

Cascarino, who also played in Ligue 1 for Marseille and Nancy, believes that the Reds and Manchester City played with their opponents and shows that the league is weaker – not stronger.

And he does not believe that two clubs are currently achieving such impressive scores in another “Top Five” division in Europe.

He said of the weekend sports breakfast: “The Premier League is now probably the easiest league to win among the majors.

“Man City dominates, they have 100 points and then 98. Liverpool will get more than 100 points.

“No teams in Europe do that. Liverpool and Man City have scored more points than any other top European league winner in the past three years.

“We say in the Premier League:” Oh, there are no easy games “. The fact is that there are many easy games.”

Tony Cascarino questions Gareth Bales’ hunger to play football

