Premier League leader Liverpool will end the season in record style

Liverpool was at their limit last season and missed their first Premier League title by one point on the last day.

Before the start of this campaign, the only record Klopps Liverpool was known for was scoring the highest points without winning the title – 97.

But the Reds have only moved up a gear since then and want to set an alarming number of records this season.

Jürgen Klopp’s Reds stand for long-term records

Liverpool has 73 out of 75 possible points – the best record so far in this phase of a league season that a team has ever scored in the five major European leagues.

The Reds lost just two points in the 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford throughout the season.

The Anfield Club should break the record for the largest 19-point title win that Manchester City set in the 2017/18 season. Klopp’s men are 22 points ahead of City in 13 games.

Guardiola’s team was named “Centurions” for their 100-point performance in the 2017/18 season and set the record for the most points won.

But if Liverpool wins nine of its remaining 13 games this season, they’ll hit City’s record.

With just two of the current top 6 teams, Chelsea and Manchester City, the Red Guardiolas could chase the absurdly brilliant record out of the water.

Getty Images – Getty

The Reds are on their way to winning the league and could do so without losing a single game

The record for most victories in one season was scored twice by Guardiola’s city, which was victorious 32 times, accounting for 84.2% of the profits.

Just nine wins over the rival is another record that Klopp has within reach.

To add even more salt to City’s wounds, Liverpool has set their 20-game home win record and are trying to beat the 18-game record.

Should the Reds continue their winning run, on February 29, they would outnumber City against 19th in Watford.

But it doesn’t end there.

Liverpool have played 42 top games without losing. Most games in the club’s 127-year history have yet to beat Arsenal’s record 49 games between 2003 and 2005.

Klopp’s men could have a chance to hit Arsenal’s Etihad record in April and play 50 games unbeaten against Aston Villa the following week.

AFP and licensor

Arsenal’s unbeaten 2003/04 season threatens to overshadow Liverpool

While the team numbers were remarkable, the players on this Liverpool team have also produced some stunning statistics.

Naby Keita hasn’t lost an Anfield club league game in 32 games and Fabinho is unbeaten in every game he started.

Meanwhile, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Andrew Robertson and Virgil van Dijk are unbeaten at Anfield and goalkeeper Alisson’s only defeat – at home or away – against Manchester City last January.

If Divock Origi plays and wins in all seven remaining away games this season, the Belgian holds the record for the longest unbeaten run on the road.

Alisson has only lost one league game for Liverpool so far

When Liverpool is expected to win every week, we sometimes become deaf to the level of brilliance that Klopp’s team has achieved.

The Reds are likely to continue to break long-standing or long-lived records that exceed the size of Wenger’s Invincibles and Peps Centurions.

But the season is not over yet and Liverpool could be on its way to becoming the second team to have played an unbeaten Premier League season in the most dominant way we have ever seen.

Records have already been reached

Best start to the season in Europe – 73/75 points

Most home wins in a row – 20

Most points in 38 Premier League games – 108/114

Club record for most league wins in a row – 17

First English team to win an international double (European Cup, Super Cup, World Club Cup)

Most Premier League opponents beaten – 19 (in cooperation with Man City)

The records are to be broken with 13 more games

Biggest title margin (19 points)

Most points won in a Premier League season (100 points)

Most points won in a league season in the top five in Europe (102 points)

Most wins in one season (32)

Most Premier League games unbeaten (49 games)

Most unbeaten league games in Europe’s top five leagues (58 games)

Earliest Premier League title win (April 14)

Most consecutive wins in the Premier League (18)

Highest Manager of the Month in a Row (4)

Most away wins (16)

Most consecutive away wins (11)

Most points (50)

First Premier League team with a perfect home record

First Premier League team to win all home games