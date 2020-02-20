[premier-league-official-mike-dean-reveals-he-sings-‘the-referee’s-a-w*****’-track-whilst-supporting-tranmere]

Mike Dean has revealed he provides referees adhere although supporting Tranmere.

Social media clips confirmed the Premier League official passionately backing the Whites in the course of their effective engage in-off run to League 1 previous May possibly.

🎉🏟 – MIKE DEAN AND TRANMERE ARE HEADING TO WEMBLEY! The Leading League referee can not disguise his excitement at The New Garden as his facet secure their position in the engage in-off last! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZCrOur7xbn — Sky Sporting activities Soccer (@SkyFootball) May well 13, 2019

And when questioned if he sings ‘the referee’s a w’ music at video games, Dean, who officiated his 500th activity as referee final thirty day period, told That Peter Crouch Podcast: “I have a couple of situations, yeah.

“When I’m seeing it, I’m observing it as a supporter. My daughter is worse than me. I’m a huge enthusiast yeah, significant. I just lost it to be fair, fully misplaced it.

“When I go and observe them absent from property I won’t sit in the key stand away from them, I’ll go in with the speccies (spectators) and observe it there.”

Dean was at the time accused of supporting Tottenham by soccer admirers when he appeared to enthusiastically celebrate a Mousa Dembele target in 2015.

Mike Dean will take charge of the North London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham on Sunday… Cannot hold out to see him wheeling absent in delight when Harry Kane smashes just one in from shut-selection.https://t.co/r83Mp1xKTK — HLTCO (@HLTCO) November 27, 2018

However, films of him in the Tranmere finish in very last year’s League Two enjoy-off semi-last and final have set these Spurs rumours to relaxation.

Dean additional: “I’d pointed to the centre circle [after Dembele’s goal], but I did not realise I was carrying out it as substantially until eventually they confirmed it on the screen.

“You have to declare before the time starts what team you aid, so you don’t go and referee them.

Getty Mike Dean officiated his 500th video game as a referee last thirty day period

”Otherwise, Tranmere would be leading of the Leading League, wouldn’t they?”

Sad to say for Dean, Tranmere have discovered their 1st time again in League Just one incredibly complicated.

They are 7 details from protection, albeit with two video games in hand on 20th-placed AFC Wimbledon, and have not gained a league recreation since December 21.