[premier-league-outcomes:-villa-and-bournemouth-shed-ground-in-relegation-battle,-sheffield-united-held-by-brighton,-palace-conclude-barren-operate-versus-newcastle]

Aston Villa and Bournemouth both slipped to harmful defeats in their battle to beat the fall on Saturday.

The Cherries were being the victims of a lot more VAR drama for the duration of their 3- defeat at Burnley, as an equaliser quickly turned into a foal at the other end.

Wilson considered he equalised

Harry Wilson built it one-1 ahead of VAR noticed an previously handball from Adam Smith in the Bournemouth box.

The purpose was chalked off and a penalty awarded at the other conclude as an alternative, which Jay Rodriguez transformed to add Matej Vydra’s strike, and Dwight McNeil rounded things off.

But Villa could not capitalise as they slipped to a two- defeat at Southampton, with Shane Extended striking early prior to Stuart Armstrong scored in personal injury time.

Prolonged netted for Saints

Elsewhere, it was a very good day for Chelsea, who conquer Spurs two-1 just before watching top-4 rivals Sheffield United draw one-1 at dwelling to Brighton.

Neal Maupay cancelled out Enda Stevens’ strike to receive a valuable place for the Seagulls and put a dent in the Blades’ European bid.

And Crystal Palace place an conclusion to their winless operate as Patrick van Aanholt netted a gorgeous cost-free-kick in a 1- victory in excess of Newcastle.