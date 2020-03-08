Premier League predictions Charlie Nicholas

% MINIFYHTML6ddc9fa26f8a468b54a6e7f296f1594a11%

Charlie Nicholas returns with his latest round of Premier League projections.

Charlie Nicholas returns with more anticipation in the Premier League as the battle continues for the top four places and places in the Europa League.

Chelsea vs Everton – Super Sunday, Start 2pm, live on Sky Sports

FREE to watch: Highlights of Bournemouth’s draw with Chelsea

I’ve done a lot of Everton with Carlo Ancelotti and he did a great job, but there are times when his team didn’t play very well. I remember a game I covered at West Ham and the late win over Watford, where I felt they were a little lucky. They didn’t deserve him, but he does have goals from Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Everton are unpredictable as they still have back problems, but Chelsea at home are very much at odds. Sometimes they don’t seem to run out of time. The suffering that youths always bring is that after the overwhelming adrenaline in the first part of the season, they feel stress and tension when the results are not going so well.

Olivier Giroud has joined the team and been great, but they are still very dangerous in the back. I wouldn’t be surprised if Everton came out and pulled something out of this game.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

FREE to watch: Highlights of Everton’s draw with Manchester United

Manchester United vs Manchester City – Super Sunday, start 4:30 p.m., live on Sky Sports

It’s a convenient Super Sunday. Manchester City do not go for the title, but they know the likely results of losing this with Liverpool arriving in the city within weeks.

Manchester United have already beaten City at the Etihad twice this season, but in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semifinal at Old Trafford, it was City that eliminated them.

United fans’ demands dictate that they will not park the bus but go face-to-face with them in their patch. This suits the city.

After getting his first trophy of the season, I imagine Pep Guardiola will have his strongest side. United have been better defenses and are a counterattack team, but I still believe City will face them with Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne provided he is capable.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-3 (11/1 with Sky Bet)

Leicester City vs Aston Villa – Monday Night Football, Start 8pm, live on Sky Sports

Highlights of the Carabao Cup final between Aston Villa and Manchester City

Leicester has really struggled. His free football is gone and his energy levels are down. They still have a nice five-point mattress at Chelsea in fourth place, but this is the kind of game they should look at against Aston Villa, second from below, and say they have to beat them.

Villa, according to him, had a chance in the Carabao Cup final. They weren’t good enough from the beginning, but they defended themselves. Mbwana Samatta getting another goal should be an incentive for them, but defending them makes a lot of mistakes.

Pepe Reina has to come back and tell her experience, but I really can’t see Villa getting anything out of this game. Leicester are watching this and he should certainly think of a win here and they are more or less there in the Champions League places.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

