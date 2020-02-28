premier-league-scores-reside:-brighton-vs-crystal-palace-derby-as-well-as-chelsea-and-liverpool-on-talksport’s-gameday-special

It could be cup final weekend, but there’s nevertheless a packed day of Premier League action on Saturday.

Aston Villa just take on Manchester Town at Wembley in the Carabao Cup ultimate on Sunday, a match live on talkSPORT.

Getty Pictures – Getty Wilfried Zaha’s Crystal Palace consider on rivals Brighton this weekend

But just before that, talkSPORT has its typical GameDay exclusives to bring you with another a few best-flight commentaries this weekend.

Spring is just about upon us and we’re reaching the enterprise finish of the year.

There’s even now a good deal to enjoy for and talkSPORT will be across it all this weekend.

Brighton vs Crystal Palace

Coverage starts off from 11am on talkSPORT (kick-off 12: 30pm)

GameDay kicks off at the AMEX this weekend for the A23 derby.

Brighton and Crystal Palace are starting up to edge their way absent from the relegation zone and a earn this week would be big for the two.

Brighton are four details very clear of West Ham in 18th when Palace are five factors in advance of their rivals.

The two sides drew 1-one in south London in December right after Wilfried Zaha cancelled out Neal Maupay’s opener.

They are now set to renew their rivalry and Reshmin Chowdhury, Clive Tyldesley and Alvin Martin will be on hand for all of talkSPORT’s dwell and exclusive coverage.

AFP or licensors Graham Potter’s Brighton host Crystal Palace on Saturday lunchtime

GameDay Dwell with Adrian Durham

Coverage starts from two: 30pm on talkSPORT

Adrian Durham will be your host as we go ‘Around the Grounds’ for this weekend’s 3 3pm kick-offs in the top rated-flight.

Bournemouth host Chelsea, Newcastle entertain Burnley and Southampton make the vacation to West Ham in the traditional weekend time slot.

Once the total-time whistles go, Adrian will then lead our ‘Full-Time Telephone-In’ so you, the admirers, can have your say on all the action.

‘Frank Lampard could be sacked if Chelsea will not win any of their following 5 games’, promises Perry Groves

Bournemouth vs Chelsea

Protection starts off from two: 30pm on talkSPORT two (kick-off 3pm)

In the 2019/20 period, talkSPORT two provides you a reside 3pm game every weekend.

We’ll be at the Vitality on Saturday with Ian Danter and Perry Groves for a leading vs bottom clash.

Bournemouth are just two factors above the fall zone when Chelsea are looking to cement their spot in the top rated four.

The Cherries gained one- at Stamford Bridge in December thanks to Dan Gosling’s afterwards strike.

Now they’ll face off once again in an significant clash at possibly end of the Premier League table.

AFP – Getty Liverpool star Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring versus Watford previously this period

Watford vs Liverpool

Coverage starts off from five: 15pm on talkSPORT (kick-off 5: 30pm)

GameDay specific will conclude at Vicarage Road this weekend as relegation-threatened Watford get on champions elect Liverpool.

Liverpool have won a lot more video games than Watford have scored targets this year and are closing in on the Premier League title.

The Hornets require to commence buying up factors if they are heading to defeat the fall but confront a challenging endeavor of accomplishing so this weekend.

Mo Salah’s double gave the Reds a two- earn in excess of Watford at Anfield in December.

Laura Woods, Sam Matterface and Stuart Pearce will provide you all the make-up before our stay and distinctive commentary wraps up another GameDay special.

Saturday is GameDay on talkSPORT and talkSPORT 2 as we carry you Are living commentary of Premier League games across all a few time slots.