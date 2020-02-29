premier-league-scores-reside:-chelsea-facial-area-bournemouth-and-liverpool-go-for-document-on-talksport’s-gameday-special

It might be cup final weekend, but there’s continue to a packed working day of Leading League action on Saturday.

Aston Villa choose on Manchester Town at Wembley in the Carabao Cup closing on Sunday, a match stay on talkSPORT.

Getty Illustrations or photos – Getty Wilfried Zaha’s Crystal Palace take on rivals Brighton this weekend

But right before that, talkSPORT has its typical GameDay exclusives to carry you with yet another three best-flight commentaries this weekend.

Spring is just about on us and we’re reaching the organization stop of the season.

There is nonetheless loads to participate in for and talkSPORT will be across it all this weekend.

Brighton vs Crystal Palace

Coverage starts off from 11am on talkSPORT (kick-off 12: 30pm)

GameDay kicks off at the AMEX this weekend for the A23 derby.

Brighton and Crystal Palace are setting up to edge their way absent from the relegation zone and a win this week would be big for each.

Brighton are 4 factors clear of West Ham in 18th when Palace are five factors in advance of their rivals.

The two sides drew one-one in south London in December soon after Wilfried Zaha cancelled out Neal Maupay’s opener.

They are now set to renew their rivalry and Reshmin Chowdhury, Clive Tyldesley and Alvin Martin will be on hand for all of talkSPORT’s stay and unique coverage.

AFP or licensors Graham Potter’s Brighton host Crystal Palace on Saturday lunchtime

GameDay Live with Adrian Durham

Protection starts off from two: 30pm on talkSPORT

Adrian Durham will be your host as we go ‘Around the Grounds’ for this weekend’s 3 3pm kick-offs in the top rated-flight.

Bournemouth host Chelsea, Newcastle entertain Burnley and Southampton make the vacation to West Ham in the common weekend time slot.

After the total-time whistles go, Adrian will then direct our ‘Full-Time Mobile phone-In’ so you, the enthusiasts, can have your say on all the action.

‘Frank Lampard could be sacked if Chelsea do not get any of their upcoming 5 games’, statements Perry Groves

Bournemouth vs Chelsea

Coverage starts off from 2: 30pm on talkSPORT 2 (kick-off 3pm)

In the 2019/20 period, talkSPORT two brings you a are living 3pm recreation every weekend.

We’ll be at the Vitality on Saturday with Ian Danter and Perry Groves for a best vs bottom clash.

Bournemouth are just two details earlier mentioned the fall zone whilst Chelsea are wanting to cement their position in the prime 4.

The Cherries gained 1- at Stamford Bridge in December many thanks to Dan Gosling’s afterwards strike.

Now they’ll deal with off again in an significant clash at either finish of the Leading League desk.

AFP – Getty Liverpool star Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring towards Watford earlier this period

Watford vs Liverpool

Protection starts off from 5: 15pm on talkSPORT (kick-off five: 30pm)

GameDay distinctive will conclude at Vicarage Road this weekend as relegation-threatened Watford consider on champions elect Liverpool.

Liverpool have received more video games than Watford have scored plans this season and are closing in on the Leading League title.

The Hornets need to have to start out picking up details if they are going to beat the drop but experience a tough job of executing so this weekend.

Mo Salah’s double gave the Reds a 2- earn over Watford at Anfield in December.

Laura Woods, Sam Matterface and Stuart Pearce will provide you all the construct-up in advance of our are living and special commentary wraps up a further GameDay special.

Saturday is GameDay on talkSPORT and talkSPORT 2 as we provide you Reside commentary of Leading League games across all a few time slots.