[premier-league-scores-stay:-southampton-vs-villa-and-leicester-vs-guy-town-on-talksport’s-gameday-special-with-wilder-vs-fury-two-to-cap-it-all-off]

But initially there is a huge London derby involving two teams exactly where there is no really like shed in Chelsea and Tottenham.

Although Liverpool are romping absent with the title, the chasing pack, including the rivals, are battling it out for the remaining European places.

And it also sees Frank Lampard and Jose Mourinho in the opposite dugouts – two males who shared quite a few triumphant times alongside one another at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea vs Tottenham

Coverage starts off from 11am on talkSPORT (kick-off 12: 30pm)

So to Stamford Bridge in which GameDay starts on Saturday.

Just a level and a put individual Chelsea and Tottenham in the Leading League table and this will be a essential match in the race for a best 4 end.

Reshmin Chowdhury, Sam Matterface and Stuart Pearce will be on hand for all of talkSPORT’s stay and distinctive protection.

GameDay Reside with Adrian Durham

Coverage starts from 2: 30pm on talkSPORT

Adrian Durham will be your host as we go ‘Around the Grounds’ for this weekend’s 3pm matches.

Burnley host Bournemouth, Crystal Palace just take on Newcastle, Brighton are at Sheff United and Southampton face Aston Villa.

When the whole-time whistles go, Adrian will then direct our ‘Full-Time Cellular phone-In’ so you, the admirers, can have your say on all the motion.

Getty Images – Getty Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Southampton choose on Aston Villa this weekend

Southampton vs Aston Villa

Protection starts from two: 30pm on talkSPORT 2 (kick-off 3pm)

We’ll have an added commentary from the Leading League this weekend as Southampton consider on Aston Villa.

Russ Williams will be your hosts at St Mary’s above on talkSPORT two with commentary from Ian Danter and Perry Groves.

Southampton have lost a few of their very last four to be dragged back again into the relegation battle.

Villa are just a level over the base a few this means this match is a massive one for both of those clubs as they seem to beat the fall.

It is a struggle of the target scorers when Leicester facial area Guy Town and Jamie Vardy comes up towards Sergio Aguero

Leicester vs Manchester Metropolis

Coverage commences from 5: 15pm on talkSPORT (kick-off five: 30pm)

GameDay will conclude at the King Energy this weekend with a top rated-of-the-table clash.

Leicester and Manchester Metropolis have been Liverpool’s closest rivals this year but they are now battling it out for a second location end.

Neither aspect have been in fantastic league sort lately and will be eager to get this weekend.

Metropolis saw off the Foxes 3-1 previous year with Riyad Mahrez scoring against his former club.

Laura Woods, Nigel Adderley and Dean Ashton will deliver you all the construct-up just before our stay and exclusive commentary wraps up a further GameDay particular.

