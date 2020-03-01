premier-league-success:-tottenham,-manchester-united-and-chelsea-all-fall-factors-as-liverpool’s-unbeaten-run-finishes-at-watford

Liverpool’s hopes of an unbeaten year were being shattered as a double from Ismaila Sarr and a Troy Deeney strike handed Watford a spectacular victory about the league leaders.

The Reds have been on a 44-activity unbeaten operate and the champions-elect have been aiming to match Manchester City’s operate of 19 consecutive wins – only to be on the erroneous conclusion of a 3- humbling.

Watford shocked Liverpool to end their hopes of an unbeaten time

Jurgen Klopp’s gentlemen are nonetheless 22-factors distinct at the best of the Premier League and however need just 4 wins to seal a to start with top-flight title in 30 yrs, though the outcome moves Watford out of the relegation zone.

It was a chaotic Saturday at the base of the desk following Norwich’s shock one- earn more than Leicester on Friday evening, as most of the teams battling relegation picked up factors.

Marcos Alonso bagged a brace to rescue a two-2 draw for Chelsea at Bournemouth to hold the Blues in command of their leading-four destiny.

The Spaniard put the Blues forward but they ended up at chance of being overtaken by Manchester United tomorrow when Jefferson Lerma and Josh King turned the tide with two quickfire targets.

Alonso rescued Chelsea at the Vitality

However, the left-again saved the day with a late strike, and just about bagged his hat-trick in stoppage time.

Chelsea can be grateful quite a few of their rivals for Champions League qualification dropped points on the identical weekend they did.

They ended Saturday four factors distinct of Manchester United, who only managed to close the hole to a few factors when they frequented Everton on Sunday afternoon.

January signing Bruno Fernandes scored once more for the Purple Devils to terminate out Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s early opener, which came courtesy of a big error from David de Gea.

There was then late drama at Goodison Park as Calvert-Lewin had an harm time winner dominated out following a VAR assessment as Gylfi Sigurdsson, lying on the ground, was adjudged to be blocking De Gea’s line of sight from an offside place.

Everton supervisor Carlo Ancelotti’s angry protestations immediately after the remaining whistle acquired him a put up-match sending off from referee Chris Kavanagh.

Ancelotti confronted the officers immediately after the match

Sunday’s other match was a 3-two acquire for Wolves at Spurs which moved Nuno’s side level on details with Man United, only a few driving Chelsea.

2 times Wolves arrived from powering to earn, with Matt Doherty cancelling out Steven Bergwijn’s opener and then Diogo Jota pulling amount following Serge Aurier’s good strike put Tottenham two-1 in advance.

Raul Jimenez grabbed the profitable goal 17 minutes from time to safe a final result which leaves Spurs now 5 points at the rear of the last Champions League qualification put.

Returning to Saturday, West Ham capitalised on the Cherries’ attract and finished their 8-match winless streak with a significantly-wanted three-1 gain around Southampton at the London Stadium.

Jarrod Bowen grabbed his initially Hammers purpose on his 1st begin ahead of Michael Obafemi equalised for the people.

But Sebastien Haller and Michail Antonio struck to move David Moyes’ facet out of the relegation zone and degree on factors with Bournemouth.

West Ham received the win they desperately necessary

Earlier in the day, a Jordan Ayew goal gave Crystal Palace the bragging rights around fierce rivals Brighton as the Eagles claimed a slim one- earn at the Amex.

In the meantime, Newcastle and Burnley played out a boring – attract at St James’ Park.

Leading League final results

Saturday

Brighton -1 Crystal Palace

Bournemouth two-2 Chelsea

Newcastle – Burnley

West Ham three-one Southampton

Watford 3- Liverpool

Sunday

Everton one-1 Manchester United

Tottenham two-3 Wolves