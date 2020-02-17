[premier-league-top-rated-scorers:-who-has-most-goals?-who-has-most-assists?-who-has-most-cleanse-sheets?]

The race of Leading League Golden Boot is hotting up as video games come thick and quick.

The award for the top scoring participant was shared by a few gamers last time with the Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Liverpool duo Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah all netting 22 times.

Getty Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang won the Golden Boot last time

Meanwhile, previous Chelsea star Eden Hazard presented the most helps with 15 and Alisson Becker of Liverpool won the Golden Glove gong by keeping 21 clear sheets.

Now the Leading League stars are striving to assert the personal prizes once a lot more with the 2019/20 period up and running.

Even though the campaign is even now in it’s early phases, a selection of stars have strike the floor running.

In this article is a entire rundown of all this season’s statistics:

Leading League Top rated Scorers

Jamie Vardy, Leicester – 17 ambitions

Sergio Aguero, Manchester City – 16 ambitions

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal – 15 goals

Danny Ings, Southampton – 15 objectives

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool – 14 objectives

Marcus Rashford, Manchester United – 14 targets

Tammy Abraham, Chelsea – 13 plans

Leicester star Jamie Vardy has been exceptional this season

Premier League Most Assists

Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester Metropolis – 17 assists

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool – 12 assists

Riyhad Mahrez, Manchester Town – 9 assists

David Silva, Manchester Town – 9 helps

Son Heung-Min, Tottenham – 9 assists

Roberto Firmino, Liverpool – 8 helps

Sadio Mane, Liverpool – eight assists

Getty Gentleman Metropolis star Kevin De Bruyne

Leading League Most Cleanse Sheets

Alisson, Liverpool – 10 clear sheets

Nick Pope, Burnley – 9 obvious sheets

Dean Henderson, Sheffield United – 9 clean up sheets

Kasper Schmeichel, Leicester – 9 clean sheets

Ben Foster, Watford – eight clear sheets

Right as of February 16