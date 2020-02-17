[premier-league-top-rated-scorers:-who-has-most-goals?-who-has-most-assists?-who-has-most-cleanse-sheets?]

The race of Leading League Golden Boot is hotting up as video games come thick and quick.
The award for the top scoring participant was shared by a few gamers last time with the Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Liverpool duo Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah all netting 22 times.
Meanwhile, previous Chelsea star Eden Hazard presented the most helps with 15 and Alisson Becker of Liverpool won the Golden Glove gong by keeping 21 clear sheets.
Now the Leading League stars are striving to assert the personal prizes once a lot more with the 2019/20 period up and running.
Even though the campaign is even now in it’s early phases, a selection of stars have strike the floor running.
In this article is a entire rundown of all this season’s statistics:
Leading League Top rated Scorers
Jamie Vardy, Leicester – 17 ambitions
Sergio Aguero, Manchester City – 16 ambitions
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal – 15 goals
Danny Ings, Southampton – 15 objectives
Mohamed Salah, Liverpool – 14 objectives
Marcus Rashford, Manchester United – 14 targets
Tammy Abraham, Chelsea – 13 plans
Premier League Most Assists
Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester Metropolis – 17 assists
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool – 12 assists
Riyhad Mahrez, Manchester Town – 9 assists
David Silva, Manchester Town – 9 helps
Son Heung-Min, Tottenham – 9 assists
Roberto Firmino, Liverpool – 8 helps
Sadio Mane, Liverpool – eight assists
Leading League Most Cleanse Sheets
Alisson, Liverpool – 10 clear sheets
Nick Pope, Burnley – 9 obvious sheets
Dean Henderson, Sheffield United – 9 clean up sheets
Kasper Schmeichel, Leicester – 9 clean sheets
Ben Foster, Watford – eight clear sheets
Right as of February 16
