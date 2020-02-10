Premier League unveils plans for a Netflix-style streaming service to revolutionize the way English football is consumed

TalkSPORT expert Simon Jordan’s wish to make the Premier League the “Netflix of Football” is becoming increasingly true.

The league’s new CEO, Richard Masters, has announced that he is actively working on plans to launch a Netflix-style digital streaming channel that will sell live games directly to fans.

Getty Images – Getty

Premier League’s new CEO, Richard Masters, has announced plans to launch a Netflix-style digital streaming channel

In selected test markets overseas, attempts could be started as early as 2022 with a new OTT (Over The Top) service that cuts off conventional broadcasters. If it does, it could revolutionize the way football is consumed.

“During the last (subscription rights) process (for the 2019-22 season), we invested a lot of time and resources in building our expertise and direct sales capabilities,” said Masters.

“We considered whether it was strategically the right time to test some markets and decided against it.

“We were ready the last time and will be ready the next time if the opportunity arises. At some point, the Premier League will create a mix of direct sales and (traditional) sales of media rights. “

The Premier League and its teams currently rely heavily on radio revenues. The chiefs agreed a deal in 2015 that ran until 2019 and was worth £ 5.14 billion.

Getty Images

Some of the biggest starts in world football are trading in the Premier League

However, Jordan believes the Premier League can blow these numbers out of the water and offer fans a cheaper, more effective service by launching their own global product online.

“I think they need to become their own broadcaster, build their own platform, and become a VOD video-on-demand broadcaster,” he said in December.

“Then they could remove the price parameters that people are now defending against at traditional broadcasters.

“People turn off Sky and turn off BT because they don’t want to pay £ 75 or £ 80 a month. They don’t think this is justified.”

“If you brought in a Netflix of football and paid £ 100 million subscribers around the world around £ 9 a month, you would have no churn because no one would be able to withstand the price.”

“You would raise £ 11 billion every year instead of £ 8.1 billion every three years, and you would build a model that would have enormous revenue, increased sustainability capital, and incredible reach.”

Currently, any viewer in the UK who wants to legally watch every Premier League game televised must subscribe to Sky, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

The cost of all three is typically £ 912 per year or £ 76 per month.

PremFlix is ​​likely to be a long way off in the UK – but would undoubtedly prove to be much cheaper for punters.

Watch a clip of Simon Jordan on talkSPORT above