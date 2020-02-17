[premier-league-yellow-and-crimson-cards:-who-faces-a-ban-before-long?-chelsea,-person-city-and-west-ham-stars-provided]

With the Leading League season edging in the direction of Easter, top rated-flight gamers are starting up to run the possibility of currently being banned.
An accumulation of 10 yellow cards will result in that participant having to total a two-match suspension, a penalty that typically causes significant complications for managers.
Watford’s Etienne Capoue was the most cautioned player past year, picking up 14 yellows in 33 appearances.
Numerous stars are nearing the suspension mark this term and could deal with a stint on the sidelines in the upcoming couple weeks.
Premier League yellow cards
Jorginho, Chelsea – nine
Jefferson Lerma, Bournemouth – 9
Luka Milivojevic, Crystal Palace – nine
Lewis Dunk, Brighton and Hove Albion – 8
Ashley Westwood Burnley – 8
Philip Billing, Bournemouth – seven
Issa Diop, West Ham – seven
Abdoulaye Doucoure, Watford – 7
John Fleck, Sheffield United – 7
Ilkay Gundogan, Manchester Town – 7
Mateo Kovacic, Chelsea – 7
Romain Saiss, Wolverhampton Wanderers – 7
Ruben Neves, Wolverhampton Wanderers – seven
James Ward-Prowse, Southampton – seven
Granit Xhaka, Arsenal – 7
Stats suitable as of February 16