[premier-league-yellow-and-crimson-cards:-who-faces-a-ban-before-long?-chelsea,-person-city-and-west-ham-stars-provided]

With the Leading League season edging in the direction of Easter, top rated-flight gamers are starting up to run the possibility of currently being banned.

An accumulation of 10 yellow cards will result in that participant having to total a two-match suspension, a penalty that typically causes significant complications for managers.

Getty Chelsea midfielder Jorginho is no stranger to a yellow card

Very low BLOW

‘Why not?’ – Male Metropolis could be punished like Sarries and relegated, talkSPORT told CLASH

Gentleman City vs West Ham live stream: How to enjoy Leading League fixture Evaluation

Liverpool gain two titles in a period, Mourinho pulls his hair out, and Pepe comes Prime-flight motion

Premier League fixtures: Dates, kick-off moments and final results in entire golden boot

Premier League top scorers: Who has most ambitions? Who has most helps? Law-BREAKERS

Simon Jordan clarifies why he’s delighted by Man City’s Champions League ban MOU Challenges

‘Jose’s groups are meant to be hard to beat… not this one’ – Cascarino hits out Thoroughly Tottenham

Spurs acquire odd gifts, now we know how Alderweireld celebrated Ajax gain uncovered

The 35 documents Liverpool could nevertheless break in gorgeous Leading League campaign PAYBACK

Man United legend Cantona clarifies iconic chip celebration versus Sunderland

Watford’s Etienne Capoue was the most cautioned player past year, picking up 14 yellows in 33 appearances.

Numerous stars are nearing the suspension mark this term and could deal with a stint on the sidelines in the upcoming couple weeks.

Premier League yellow cards

Jorginho, Chelsea – nine

Jefferson Lerma, Bournemouth – 9

Luka Milivojevic, Crystal Palace – nine

Lewis Dunk, Brighton and Hove Albion – 8

Ashley Westwood Burnley – 8

Philip Billing, Bournemouth – seven

Issa Diop, West Ham – seven

getty Crystal Palace midfielder Luka Milivojevic is responsible of picking up lots of yellow cards

Abdoulaye Doucoure, Watford – 7

John Fleck, Sheffield United – 7

Ilkay Gundogan, Manchester Town – 7

Mateo Kovacic, Chelsea – 7

Romain Saiss, Wolverhampton Wanderers – 7

Ruben Neves, Wolverhampton Wanderers – seven

James Ward-Prowse, Southampton – seven

Granit Xhaka, Arsenal – 7

Stats suitable as of February 16