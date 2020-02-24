premier-league-yellow-and-purple-playing-cards:-who-faces-a-ban-quickly?-arsenal,-tottenham,-chelsea-and-man-metropolis-stars-involved

With the Leading League year edging toward Easter, top rated-flight players are beginning to operate the chance of remaining banned.
An accumulation of 10 yellow cards will consequence in that participant possessing to entire a two-match suspension, a penalty that frequently leads to major problems for administrators.
Watford’s Etienne Capoue was the most cautioned participant very last year, choosing up 14 yellows in 33 appearances.
Quite a few stars are nearing the suspension mark this expression and could experience a stint on the sidelines in the subsequent handful of months.
Leading League yellow cards
Jorginho, Chelsea – 9
Jefferson Lerma, Bournemouth – nine
Luka Milivojevic, Crystal Palace – 9
Lewis Dunk, Brighton and Hove Albion – eight
Ashley Westwood, Burnley – 8
Romain Saiss, Wolverhampton Wanderers – 7
Frederic Guilbert, Aston Villa – seven
Issa Diop, West Ham – seven
Granit Xhaka, Arsenal – seven
Jack Grealish, Aston Villa – seven
Philip Billing, Bournemouth – seven
Jeff Hendrick, Burnley – 7
Mateo Kovacic, Chelsea – seven
Ilkay Gundogan, Manchester Town – 7
John Fleck, Sheffield United – seven
James Ward-Prowse, Southampton – seven
Harry Winks, Tottenham – 7
Ruben Neves, Wolverhampton Wanderers – seven
Abdoulaye Doucoure, Watford – 7
Stats suitable as of February 23