premier-league-yellow-and-purple-playing-cards:-who-faces-a-ban-quickly?-arsenal,-tottenham,-chelsea-and-man-metropolis-stars-involved

With the Leading League year edging toward Easter, top rated-flight players are beginning to operate the chance of remaining banned.

An accumulation of 10 yellow cards will consequence in that participant possessing to entire a two-match suspension, a penalty that frequently leads to major problems for administrators.

Getty Chelsea midfielder Jorginho is no stranger to a yellow card

golden boot

Leading League top scorers: Who has most plans? Who has most assists? Top-flight motion

Premier League fixtures and success: Dates and kick-off moments in comprehensive it is unfortunate

‘Racism won’ claims Rudiger immediately after Spurs enthusiasts jeer Chelsea person adhering to abuse promises most effective xi

How Liverpool and West Ham should line-up, including an fascinating debut Overview

What a get Bruno Fernandes is, Chelsea’s VAR farce, and Jose Mourinho hasn’t improved gunner go?

Arteta appreciates Arsenal will wrestle to preserve Aubameyang and points out why revealed

Guy United manager heaps praise on participant who has been doing ‘extra work’ to increase what we liked

Fury’s punching electrical power, Gomes’ particular concept and Lampard’s ‘double’ update

Ajax forward symptoms 5-12 months Chelsea offer ahead of summer months shift underperforming

Mark Halsey says VAR errors ‘shouldn’t be happening’ and features a solution

Watford’s Etienne Capoue was the most cautioned participant very last year, choosing up 14 yellows in 33 appearances.

Quite a few stars are nearing the suspension mark this expression and could experience a stint on the sidelines in the subsequent handful of months.

Leading League yellow cards

Jorginho, Chelsea – 9

Jefferson Lerma, Bournemouth – nine

Luka Milivojevic, Crystal Palace – 9

Lewis Dunk, Brighton and Hove Albion – eight

Ashley Westwood, Burnley – 8

Romain Saiss, Wolverhampton Wanderers – 7

Frederic Guilbert, Aston Villa – seven

Issa Diop, West Ham – seven

getty Crystal Palace midfielder Luka Milivojevic is guilty of picking up a lot of yellow playing cards

Granit Xhaka, Arsenal – seven

Jack Grealish, Aston Villa – seven

Philip Billing, Bournemouth – seven

Jeff Hendrick, Burnley – 7

Mateo Kovacic, Chelsea – seven

Ilkay Gundogan, Manchester Town – 7

John Fleck, Sheffield United – seven

James Ward-Prowse, Southampton – seven

Harry Winks, Tottenham – 7

Ruben Neves, Wolverhampton Wanderers – seven

Abdoulaye Doucoure, Watford – 7

Stats suitable as of February 23