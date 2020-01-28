Premium labels are calling on the EU to act against big tech

divide

European luxury brands are asking EU regulators to put more strain on online technology giants like Amazon and Alibaba in relation to counterfeiting and data protection, Reuters reported on Tuesday (January 28).

Andreas Kaufmann, head of the European Cultural and Creative Industries Alliance (ECCIA) industry group, and the chairman of the German Leica Camera AG said that e-commerce giants are ruining the reputation of respected brands.

The time coincides with a planned revision of the technical regulations by the European Commission.

“In the beginning, the internet was free for everyone. It’s not now, it’s driven by market power, it needs to be regulated, ”Kaufmann told the news agency.

Premium retail brands in Europe are economic sales drivers and generate annual sales of around 800 billion euros. This number corresponds to 4 percent of the gross domestic product. The industry also employs more than 2 million people.

ECCIA urges regulators to enforce more stringent technology company regulations regarding intellectual property rights and data protection for the over 600 brands represented.

“The existing framework does not reflect what is best for our brands. For example, Amazon receives information that we are not allowed to pass on to our distributors. Amazon collects and decides, ”said Kaufmann.

The alliance consists of creative industries in the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain. She wants the European Commission to take her position into account when creating the Digital Services Act (DSA).

“A well-functioning internal market for digital services offers many traditional companies (especially small or new companies) new opportunities,” said Reuters in a Commission document.

Kaufmann added that the EU should also prioritize tariff reductions in China, the United States, South America, and India.

To attract younger buyers, luxury labels like Christian Dior, Louis Vuitton and Gucci invest money in social media, especially Instagram. As a result of managing smaller brands, larger retail brands have increased their social media budgets and developed high-profile events and experiences.

