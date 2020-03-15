Prepare Caesars Palace Furlough Over Coronavirus Workers’ Palace

exclusive

Caesars Palace is showing off as the next big resort in Vegas to implement a number of temporary staff stops and furloughs on top of the coronavirus … and how workers are seeking its air is almost as much a game as it is. in a Shakespearean play.

Sources inside the palace told TMZ … staff working at Gordon Ramsay’s Pub & Grill – owned and operated by Caesars – were notified by head honchos last Saturday that furloughs were underway effective… and employees there. including some full-time, told to go home and never return to work for hours.

The restaurant staff told us that they would not return for a minimum of 4 weeks – with no specific return. It’s not like most of these people are out in the open … it’s a time step.

In each of our sources, Ramsay’s team was not the only one to get the temporary boot … we were told that many hotel guests were given the same address. The reason is, according to people offered an explanation, living in the resort fell like a stone.

Tell you, on average, Caesars occupy almost 80% -90% occupancy, but in the last couple of weeks we have seen a significant dip – down 20% and designed short, we are told. According to this, our sources say that Caesar plans to maintain a hotel tower.

Caesars are not the first to do so – MGM is said to have informed workers about the availability of lace and furloughs due to coronavirus. On the flip side … Wynn Resorts assures their own employees that they will be paid in any future closure.

The writing is probably on the wall for Carsar to start cracking down on the next run though … they’ve just suspended all live entertainment this week too.

We reached out to Caesars Entertainment Corp. for comment … so far, nothing has been said.