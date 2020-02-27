prepare-dinner-county-judge-on-‘administrative-duty’-right-after-surveillance-online-video-exhibits-her-locking-up-baby

A self-proclaimed “lock-’em-up” Cook dinner County judge has been positioned on “administrative responsibility,” immediately after surveillance movie surfaced of her putting a little one in a courtroom lock-up reserved for adults.

The youngster, whose facial area is obscured in the Feb. 19 video, put in about 10 minutes locked up behind a wire-mesh door in a cell that appears to be or else vacant. The video clip was supplied to the Chicago Sun-Periods by the Prepare dinner County Sheriff’s Business office.

Prepare dinner County Choose Jackie Portman-Brown, the female witnessed putting the kid in the lock-up, could not be attained for comment.

“On February 26, Main Choose Timothy C. Evans directed Prison Division Presiding Decide LeRoy K. Martin Jr. to assign Circuit Decide Jackie Marie Portman-Brown to administrative obligation, pending a conference of the Govt Committee of the Circuit Court of Cook County on March four,” according to a statement from Pat Milhizer, a spokesman for Evans.

Milhizer did not respond to thoughts about the explanation for Portman-Brown’s re-assignment.

The online video reveals Portman-Brown escorting the child into the lock-up, while a male Cook County sheriff’s deputy briefly appears on. The judge then leaves. A female sheriff’s deputy is seen locking the wire-mesh door to the cell and then standing in entrance of the door, apparently speaking to the child for a great deal of her 10-minute keep. There is no audio with the video clip. At some level, a different female comes, dressed in civilian garments, and then leaves. The female deputy then unlocks the door and escorts the youngster out of the cell.

“The Prepare dinner County sheriff’s workplace is conducting an inner investigation into the incident to establish no matter if all insurance policies and methods had been followed by the deputies. The two deputies have been de-deputized and assigned to administrative responsibilities pending the final result of the investigation. We inquire that any additional issues about the incident be directed to Decide Portman and Main Choose Timothy Evans,” in accordance to a assertion from the sheriff’s workplace.

Portman-Brown has gained a standing as a really unconventional choose. The things on her bench have provided a cowbell, which she rattles when a defendant is finishing having to pay restitution, according to a 2016 profile in the Chicago Reader.

At a single place in the profile, Portman-Brown is quoted as stating from the bench: “When you mess up, I’m like the Incredible Hulk: You do not wanna see me offended. When I get angry, I lock men and women up. I’m known as the lock-’em-up judge.”