Prepare for the Big Surprise in the End of Modern Family Series

The Modern Family gets some surprises up to their gloves for tonight’s series match.

Last weekend’s episode ends with newborn Mitch and Cam arriving earlier than expected, just as they’ll be moving into their new home, while others are bonding and adapting to their new normals. It may seem like Mitch and Cam are the only ones who have made significant changes to the sky, but don’t be too sure about it.

We jumped on the phone with executive producer and co-creator Chris Lloyd ahead of the finals, and after laughing at our assumptions, he promised that there were some unexpected elements for tonight’s big break.

“Of course you want the end to deliver on people’s expectations but you also want to be a little bit, oh, I don’t see that coming, and there’s a mix of that,” Lloyd said. “I think there are certain things you might know will happen in the finals, and there, but there are also things that I think fans will be surprised and hope to find interesting.”

It’s not an easy thing to make a series of finals, especially for presentations as long as the Modern Family exists, and Lloyd says they do their best not to think of other shows or even to “end the show.” It’s all about what feels right for the show, and what’s not right, like time travel.

“We went through a lot of possibilities, which, if we were to travel to the future to see where everybody rolled in? And that’s not appropriate, because it’s a time of travel and bizarre, and therefore it becomes more difficult for new types of roads to be possible. there are those who may seem like the right way to do it. This may allow the series to live in the mind of the viewer, if we look at people in a new direction in their lives, and then it becomes possible that direction, and how we make the story out of it’s for the end. ”

Lloyd said the end was “a lot of trial and error.”

“We might have five different games at different times, and they shouldn’t be right,” he said. “And then we got to where we were and hoped people would like it.”

The trial and error process takes most of the season, and Lloyd says that every few weeks, all authors will discuss their ideas for the end.

“We would have some ideas, with the idea that we might want to make some changes in a particular character’s life, but we didn’t end the film until the last few weeks.

Co-creator Steve Levitan wrote the first half with several writers, and Lloyd took control of the second half.

“It was really in the writing, at that time, a lot of certain things were known to what extent we were going to finish.”

Of course, like Lloyd, Levitan, and their team wrote it and even though it was filmed a few weeks ago, they couldn’t have imagined that the final match would be aired during the global pandemic, and home time only reinforced everyone’s feelings.

“Ending the show was a lot of fun, and at the same time it was sad that we were all pretty close and we had big tears and then we went to our car, so you were left with a bit of a blank feeling, and then you had a lot of days trapped in your home to feel empty, “Lloyd said. “You know, this is going to be the kind of thing, you always hope to get back together with everyone or do episodes based on coronavirus or whatever, how Phil reacts, all of that. But look, everybody is struggling with this. , so we’re a bit different. ”

Lloyd doesn’t want to say how the characters are coping now because we won’t be able to see him, but don’t you see Phil really killing him at TikTok?

The Modern Family Separation begins tonight at 8am. with the documentary celebrating the series (featuring a lot of behind-the-scenes footage of the pilot), followed by the last two sections at 9pm. on ABC.