Prepare to get out of breath with the most OMG Oscars – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML67c25c8ee7d4fb5f62c6fa959c71b0d511%

% MINIFYHTML67c25c8ee7d4fb5f62c6fa959c71b0d512%

There is cute and then it is absolutely beautiful.

When it comes to celebrities playing along the red carpet of the Oscar, most play it safely with classic, royal and elegant outfits. And while that is not a bad thing, one of the biggest stars in Hollywood will occasionally take things to another level.

% MINIFYHTML67c25c8ee7d4fb5f62c6fa959c71b0d513 %% MINIFYHTML67c25c8ee7d4fb5f62c6fa959c71b0d514%

We are talking about designs that are worthy to pant Cherthe iconic black outfit and the mohawk headdress larger than life in 1986, in which he won the best actress Oscar for his role in Lunatic. The unforgettable song, consisting of a body adorned with jewelry, a dazzling matching skirt and a dazzling scarf, was designed Bob Mackie.

% MINIFYHTML67c25c8ee7d4fb5f62c6fa959c71b0d515%

% MINIFYHTML67c25c8ee7d4fb5f62c6fa959c71b0d516%

“This was one of my favorite sets,” the legendary star said earlier. fashion About the mud “I had the idea mainly because the Academy really didn’t like it … They hated the way I dressed and had young friends, so they thought I didn’t mean it.”

She added, “So I went out and said,” As you can see, I got my guide on how to dress like a serious actress. “

Another moment of OMG mode? Anne HathawayPrada’s red dress. Nicknamed the “nipple dress”, the feminine dress was everything that could be discussed. And of course, how can anyone forget the 2001 ceremony when Björk He stepped on the carpet in his swan dress.

My God, in fact!

With the Oscar 2020 about us, we would like to see what our favorite celebrities are infiltrating for the special occasion. Until then, take a look at our gallery below to see all the dazzling style that hits the red carpet.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Gemma Chan

Perfect pink! the Crazy Rich Asians Star brought bright and bold fashion to the red carpet with her voluminous Valentino dress.

Michelson / ZUMApress.com

Cher

Cher not only won an Oscar for his role in Lunatic, but also won the best dress for his exciting design and headdress. Bob Mackie He created the legendary set, which consisted of a body adorned with jewelery, a dazzling matching skirt and a dazzling scarf.

Ron Galella collection via Getty Images

Geena davis

Hello there! the Thelma and Louise Alum spun the heads during the 1992 ceremony with its hot design, which included an exaggerated train, a corset, and long satin gloves.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Sarah Paulson

Dressed to kill! the American horror story alum illuminated the room during the 2019 ceremony with a fun and flirty dress by Brandon Maxwell.

Ron Galella collection via Getty Images

Edy Williams

The Hollywood star makes a style statement during the 1986 award ceremony with her showgirl ensemble.

Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP

Taraji P. Henson

Always a risk for fashion, the Empire Star closed the red carpet with its bold design by Vera Wang.

Bill Dávila / FilmMagic

Angelina Jolie

An OMG lewk actually! the Pernicious The actress enchanted the crowd at the 2004 event with a halter satin dress with a deep neckline. The designer Marc Bouwer was the intellectual author behind the piece.

Steve Granitz / WireImage.com

Halle Berry

Berry dropped his jaws as soon as he entered the room with this design by Elie Saab, with a transparent top that covered his chest with floral embroidery.

AP Photo / George Birch

Barbara Streisand

The legend raised the bar. very at the beginning of the 196 ceremony with its two completely transparent pieces, which shone with its statue, because it contained sequins everywhere.

Steve Granitz / WireImage

Björk

A moment of fashion that nobody will never forget. All eyes were on Björk during the 2001 ceremony, when he hit the red carpet with a “swan dress,” quoted by designer Marjan Pejoski.

MARK RALSTON / AFP / Getty Images

Angela Bassett

the American horror story Alum turned the red carpet into a catwalk. He was surprised with a lively fuchsia dress that not only had a dramatic sleeve on the shoulder, but also a wavy cut on the thigh and a wavy train.

Ron Galella collection via Getty Images

Kim Basinger

The Oscar winner stole the show with a striking dress with a half blazer, a half corset, a lower part than life and shiny golden details.

Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP

Salma Hayek

Hayek hissed on the red carpet for the 2017 event with an Alexander McQueen peek-a-boo dress.

Ron Wolfson / Getty Images

Nicole Kidman

Despite the late Joan Rivers hated this dress, it was a mud that got everyone talking. Because of the exciting color, the silhouette that embraces the body and the intricate embroidery, the Dior couture dress was just that … haute.

Ron Galella collection via Getty Images

Madonna and Michael Jackson

The dynamic duo made waves with their striking ensembles. Virgin he radiated the glamor of old Hollywood with his bright strapless dress and feather boa while the King of Pop attracted one of his famous blazers.

Jim Smeal / Ron Galella collection via Getty Images

Demi Moore

De Geest Alumbre left her boring pieces at home and opted for something more daring and daring.

Kevin Mazur / WireImage

Lupita Nyong & # 39; O

The only thing that sparkles is gold. the Black Panther He shone just as brightly as the cameras at the 2018 show with his Versace dress in gold chain mail. The slit of the high leg and the strip-shaped detail gave it an extra push.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Billy doorman

The fashion icon posed in front of the cameras with a tuxedo dress larger than the life of Christian Siriano. It is safe to say that all eyes were on him in the 2019 show.

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Kate Winslet

The Oscar winner brought the surprise factor to the 2016 show with her fascinating silk lame design by Ralph Lauren. From its holographic black color to the flowing train and the structure that embraces the curve, Winslet closed it on the red carpet.

Darlene Hammond / Getty Images

Cher

The legendary star brought the glitter and glamor to the 1988 ceremony with her showgirl number. From her bustier decorated with jewelry and her matching skirt to the beautiful fringes of the transparent material, this is an unforgettable lewk.

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Anne Hathaway

Believe it or not, this blush-colored Prada dress caused a lot of fuss … but that makes him so memorable. Nicknamed the “nipple dress, quot;” this feminine design caught everyone’s attention for its interesting structure.

David Fisher / REX / Shutterstock

Tiffany Haddish

The comedian and actress paid tribute to her deceased father in a traditional African dress that was also a nod to her Eritrean descent. “I am wearing an authentic Eritrean princess dress,” he told E! News & # 39; Ryan Seacrest at the time. “And I’m proud of it.”

Ron Galella collection via Getty Images

Lizzie Gardiner

Lizzie gave everyone a run for their money, literally, with their golden dress decorated with a credit card.

Ke.Mazur / WireImage

Jennifer Lopez

J.Lo hit the red carpet with a complicated embroidered number during the 1998 ceremony. Although this is usually not the color or style of the star, the risky design was definitely worth it!

View the coverage of the red carpet from E! From the Oscar 2020 on Sunday, February 9 from 1:00 pm ET / 10 a.m.PT followed by the Oscars broadcast at 8:00 pm. ET / 17:00 PT on ABC! And don’t miss it ME! After the party especially at 11:15 PM ET / 8:15 PM PT for a summary of the 2020 Academy Awards.