Prequel / Sequel of the classic Seventh Doctor Story has been released today!

The seventh doctor visits the psychic circus in a brand new sequel to the classic doctor who tells the biggest show in the galaxy – available now!

The biggest show in the galaxy is a distinctive Doctor Who story in many ways. When I first saw it, I was honestly not sure what to make of it. In some ways, it’s a lot of the time, with lots of colorful and distinctive characters, including crooked captains, knocking ring masters, and creepy clowns. It threw a lot at the viewer and it was difficult to know what to think about it the first time.

However, later visits made it easier to see how much an absolute gem this story is. It is characterized by a lot of originality; The characters all stand out, but for the best of reasons, and there’s a fascinating story that ends in a massive explosion. It is a big highlight of Sylvester McCoy’s era on television and continues to this day.

So it is perhaps not surprising that Big Finish Productions has released a direct sequel. But how do you build on a series like The Greatest Show in the Galaxy? The story essentially ended, and the greatest threat had been addressed. Well, the answer is simple: you only make it a continuation from the doctor’s point of view, but you put it before the original story for everyone else. It is much more important that you commission the author of the original story for the follow-up.

Return to the psychic circus

Stephen Wyatt, who originally wrote The Greatest Show in the Galaxy, reveals what it was like to return to your old creation.

I never expected to visit Psychic Circus again. When I wrote The Greatest Show in the Galaxy, I knew I wouldn’t be writing for the next season. I had already written two four-part stories for two seasons in a row about Doctor Who during Andrew Cartmel’s time as a script editor, and when the series ended, I thought it was it.

So it was quite a surprise and also nice to come back here. For a few years I thought the classic doctor who was dead and gone. I recently found out that this wasn’t the case, especially due to the new Doctor Who series. People who saw the new series went back and discovered the older ones.

This is Stephen Wyatt’s first story for Big Finish Productions, but not his first story for audio format because he worked a lot for the radio. This experience and the fact that he has created so many characters that appear in Psychic Circus make him an ideal writer for the sequel / prequel.

In addition, two of Galaxy’s original actors have returned for this story. These include Chris Jury as Kingpin and Ian Reddington as Chief Clown. Given the creepiness of the latter character, it’s nice to see Reddington revert to his old role.

The Psychic Circus is now available on CD and can be downloaded directly from the Big Finish website.

