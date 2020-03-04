pres.-trump-donates-$100k-salary-to-assist-fight-coronavirus

As the federal authorities tries to continue to keep the new coronavirus, or COVID-19, from spreading broader within the United States, President Trump is employing his quarterly income donation pledge to assistance in that struggle.

On Tuesday, White Property Push Secretary Stephanie Grisham tweeted a image of a test for $100,000 built out to the Office of Overall health and Human Services, signed by the president.

“President @realDonaldTrump manufactured a dedication to donate his wage while in place of work. Honoring that promise and to even further guard the American people today, he is donating his 2019 Q4 salary to @HHSGov to support the initiatives being undertaken to confront, consist of, and overcome #Coronavirus,” Grisham tweeted.

Departments of Homeland Stability, Transportation and Veterans’ Affairs have been earlier benefactors of the president’s former quarterly donations.

The pledge will come at a worrisome time in the place dealing with the increase in COVID-19 scenarios. On the very same working day as the donation, 3 additional clients in the U.S. died from the illness, elevating the loss of life toll to nine so far.

Furthermore, scenarios in the U.S. have surpassed 100.