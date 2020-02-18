[Pres. Trump pardons ex-San Francisco 49ers owner Edward DeBartolo Jr.]

FILE – In this Aug. 8, 2015, file photograph former proprietor of the San Francisco 49ers Edward DeBartolo, Jr., is interviewed just before the Professional Football Corridor of Fame ceremony at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. President Donald Trump pardoned DeBartolo, who is convicted in gambling fraud scandal. (AP Photograph/Gene J. Puskar, File)

WASHINGTON (AP/WFLA) — President Donald Trump has pardoned Edward DeBartolo Jr., the former San Francisco 49ers operator convicted in a gambling fraud scandal.

DeBartolo Jr., who built the San Francisco 49ers’ 1980s-’90s dynasty, was involved in one of the greatest owners’ scandals in the sport’s historical past. In 1998, he pleaded responsible to failing to report a felony when he paid out $400,000 to former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards in trade for a riverboat gambling license.

The White House declared the shock conclusion on Tuesday, together with NFL greats Jerry Rice, Jim Brown, Ronnie Lott and Charles Haley.

DeBartolo Jr., whose San Francisco 49ers gained five Super Bowls below his management, stepped down as proprietor in 1997 right after two Louisiana newspapers reported he would be indicted for gambling fraud.

He prevented prison, was fined $one million and was suspended for a year by the NFL. But the episode proficiently ended his NFL occupation.

Rice, an NFL Hall of Famer who played on three of DeBartolo’s Super Bowl-successful teams, explained DeBartolo “was like that 12th man” of the good 49ers groups.

“He’s the main motive why we gained so several Super Bowls,” Rice stated. “So currently is a wonderful day for him. I’m glad to be below and be a section of that. It’s just something I will never ever fail to remember. This guy, he has carried out so considerably in the local community, has carried out so a lot in NFL football.”

DeBartolo also has deep ties to Tampa Bay. His profile on the Forbes site lists Tampa as his home.

In 2005, the DeBartolo teamed up with former Buccaneers linebacker Derrick Brooks and created the Brooks DeBartolo Collegiate Higher University – a general public charter university in Tampa.

DeBartolo also has ties to Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. The sheriff married DeBartolo’s daughter Nikki in 2010, according to Politico.

