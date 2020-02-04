Pres. Trump will extradite the Union state before a possible impeachment process

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – President Donald Trump will be optimistic on Tuesday evening when he delivers this year’s State of the Union address and focuses on issues that are central to his 2016 election and 2020 reelection offer. But there is one topic that no one really knows if he looks at it tonight until he starts talking: impeachment.

In last year’s State of the Union address, President Trump called for an end to the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 elections.

This year, the commander-in-chief will deliver his prime time speech in the House of Representatives Chamber, where the Democrats voted against him in December. If his campaign rallies are evidence of this, President Trump isn’t shy about the issue, even though the final vote on the Senate’s impeachment process continues until Wednesday.

According to reports, President Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will be in the same room for the first time in months on Tuesday evening.

But the president says he’ll use this year’s speech to talk about how to move the nation forward.

Officials say he plans to highlight a variety of topics, including business, new trade deals, immigration, health care, and school choice. He will also try to explain why he deserves four more years in the White House.

Democrats welcomed the President’s call for unity in his 2019 speech. But the bitter partisanship this year could make it more difficult to get something like a standing ovation.

Throughout Trump’s impeachment process, numerous comparisons were made with Clinton’s impeachment process – and rightly so. After Tuesday night, both Clinton and President Trump will have made a speech on the state of the Union during their Senate trials. Clinton avoided talking about his impeachment or even hinting at it.

