Preschool worker detained in St. Pete after allegedly taking colleagues in the bathroom

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Julin Nichols was released from prison after being arrested by the police for using his cell phone to record his colleagues when they used the bathroom in a Pinellas County preschool.

According to the St. Petersburg police, a worker used an employee’s bathroom and noticed that a phone under the sink was facing the toilet with the camera.

The investigators could

The phone must have belonged to Julin Nichols, 30, who had been

employed at the Lew Williams Center for Early Learning, run by R’Club

Month.

A man who identifies himself

As the center director told 8 On Your Side, Nichols is no longer an employee of

the center. He also said they had a team meeting on Monday evening to find out more

Staff on the investigation and they work with the police.

The police are not sure how many

Nichols victim recorded.

Nichols was charged with one

Number of video voyeurism. His bond was set at $ 5,000.

An investigation is ongoing.