Prescription drug costs are skyrocketing, but price management is the wrong solution

Congress is considering two plans to reduce high drug prices. Senators Ron Weiden [D-Ore.] And Chuck Grassley [R-Iowa] have been pushing for prescription drug price cuts over the last few months. Meanwhile, Senator Mike Clapo [R-Idaho] is pushing for his alternative, “low cost, more treatments.”

Both measures do lower drug prices, but they do so significantly differently. The Wyden-Grassley bill employs brute force pricing, which will erode national biotechnology businesses and their vendors.

In contrast, Klapo’s bill relieves patient distress at pharmacy counters and does not interfere with the private sector or innovation. As the world needs new treatments for coronaviruses, his proposals provide the best way to advance to the general drug consumer, innovation, investment, and business environment.

Having defended entrepreneurs and SMEs for 25 years, I have long been wary of government infringement of free enterprises. The Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council, which I run, has opposed the price control of drugs and other products for the past 25 years.

I have good reason to oppose the Weidengrassley Act. Unfortunately, there are too many cases where government command and control “solutions” are terribly wrong, especially when it comes to price control. Wyden-Grassley’s proposal significantly expands government power. The bill would break virtual price control for drug companies by forcing companies to pay back to Medicare for price increases beyond inflation. That could make the industry astounding $ 50 billion over the next 10 years If it became law, according to the Congressional Budget Office score.

We’ve already seen what government pricing did for European research firms. Half a century ago, European laboratories invented the vast majority of medicines, according to research at the Milken Institute. Not so now. Over time, European governments have imposed ever more stringent price controls, which has contributed to the decline in research and development in Europe. In contrast, the United States maintains most of its market-based approach.

That very approach is why American companies are leading the way in treating COVID-19. According to the Guardian, Modelna, a small Massachusetts-based biotechnology company, took part in a human trial of the COVID-19 vaccine just 10 weeks after the viral genetic code was sequenced.

US scientists are attracting considerable private capital for the development of new drugs, thanks to the US strong intellectual property protection against innovative therapies and how well they are valued in the market. I can. as a result, Two thirds of new drugs are being developed in the United States.

Unfortunately, Wyden-Grassley’s blunt approach will outweigh innovative therapies and US drug leadership. In 2017 alone, biopharmaceutical companies directly hired more than 811,000 people and supported an additional 3.2 million jobs, according to reports from PhRMA and TE Conomy Partners. The industry may see potentially large unemployment as a result of the law. This is the last thing these companies need when SMEs are suffering from the economic impact of COVID-19, and when the damages add up, many companies fall and certainly ours. It is expected to be a shocking rate.

Census data analyzed by the Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council show that more than half of pharmaceutical companies have less than 20 people and four in five less than 100. The drug innovations we know depend on entrepreneurial SMEs to bring life-saving drugs to the market. They need certainty and a policy ecosystem that promotes risk taking and investment.

These companies would be confused if the Wydengrassley bill was passed. The less money a company needs to spend on research, the fewer people it can hire. According to a PhRMA member survey, nearly half of pharmaceutical companies say reducing R & D costs can lead to layoffs and facility closures.

Fortunately, Klapo is proposing a powerful alternative. Low-cost, additional treatments limit Medicare beneficiaries’ out-of-pocket costs to $ 3,100 per year. The bill also allows patients to pay for their drugs in monthly installments instead of all at once. This approach will make a big difference for patients facing high out-of-pocket or other out-of-pocket debt.

Most importantly, unlike the Wydengrassley bill, Klapo’s proposal does not rely on statistician pricing. That’s good news for American businesses. Not surprisingly, the US Chamber of Commerce strongly supports the bill.

The high cost of self-paid medicine is a serious problem. But mimicking Europe’s failed policies by relying on price control is not the answer.

Karen Kerrigan is President and CEO of the Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council.

