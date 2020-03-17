President Donald Trump announces that instructions to fight coronavirus are in force for 15 days, but the virus may continue until July or August

US President Donald Trump addresses the nation once again. He said the guidelines for fighting coronavirus have been in place for 15 days, but that the new virus could stay in place until July or even August. Check out the videos below.

Someone said, ‘Walt Disney closed today 😩 That’s how I know it’s true. Orlando is one of the best tourist destinations in the US And finally we decided to line up: we never closed! Not even for small hurricanes 😭

One commenter wrote, “I don’t like it. But we have to do what we have to do. ‘Prayers’, and someone else referred to the fact that there were more than ten people, where Trump was during his speech, and he was simply saying that such meetings should be avoided: “As you meet more than 10 in the same room.” & # 39;

Another commenter said: I saw him talk about it, he said the guidelines are in place for 15 days to try to contain the virus and work to stop the spread. However, the virus may persist until July, possibly August. People always misinterpret things. “

One follower replied: Ready Already in front of you, the comments section only shows that people are soon subject to panic and fear rather than investigating. I’m not saying it’s not serious. You know what I mean, thank you! “

Someone else posted this: ‘If you’re reading this, drop your shoulders off your ears … open your jaw … and remove your tongue from your palate. Physically we tend to get overwhelmed by stress in less obvious ways… BACK. “

One follower was very suspicious and said, “So some medicine or relief will be available only 3 months before the vote,” is set to begin … Oh AiGhT🥴 “

Someone else said, ‘Honestly, are you trying to show that you can protect us from the virus? So can people think you are a good president and vote for you again? “

