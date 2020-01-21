President Donald Trump campaigns for the US economy and is involved in the Swiss Forum for the Building Initiative

January 21 (UPI) – President Donald Trump made a speech on Tuesday at the start of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, highlighting his government’s economic success and said the United States is “winning” like never before.

Trump delivered the keynote address at the 50th annual WEF, saying that his policies – such as introducing the “biggest tax cut in US history” and eliminating “job cuts regulations” – were responsible for a booming US economy.

“America thrives, America thrives and America wins again like never before,” he told the audience of world leaders.

“This is a blue-collar boom. The American dream is back, bigger, better and stronger than ever. Nobody benefits more than the American middle class.”

Trump held firm to defend his economic policy and evade domestic problems during his speech in Davos, even as the U.S. Senate prepared to enter the main stage of his impeachment process in Washington on Tuesday.

The US president said 7 million new jobs had been created since he took office and that there was a record low unemployment rate in the US during his tenure, which he believed came to power at a time when the economy was starting to falter and pessimism was widespread managing director.

He also promotes new trade agreements with China and its North American neighbors Mexico and Canada that were signed last week.

“These agreements represent a new trading model for the 21st century,” he said.

The “Phase 1” agreement with Beijing would curb China’s “predatory practices”, adding: “Our relationship with China has probably never been better at the moment.”

Trump threw a blow at the Federal Reserve, saying he had expanded the US economy while the central bank “raised interest rates too quickly and lowered rates too slowly.”

The president also mentioned environmental issues at the forum, where well-known Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg spoke on Tuesday and criticized world leaders that they “had done virtually nothing” to curb global warming.

Trump said the United States would join the “One Trillion Trees Initiative” – ​​a promise by the nations to plant more trees to offset carbon emissions. An ecologist said last year that planting 1.2 trillion new trees could neutralize the harmful carbon emissions.

“(The United States has) one of the cleanest sources of air and water on earth,” he said. “We are committed to preserving the majesty of God’s creation and the natural beauty of our world.”