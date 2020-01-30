President Donald Trump celebrates USMCA at the Michigan plant

January 30 (UPI) – President Donald Trump celebrated the signing of a new trade agreement with North America on Thursday during a trip to Michigan.

Trump performed at Dana Incorporated in Warren, Michigan after visiting the factory that manufactures commercial and industrial vehicles. The visit took place one day after the signing of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which replaced the North American Free Trade Agreement.

“I just want to say that I kept my promise,” he said. “My promise to take care of Michigan so other countries don’t mess with us.”

Trump said his government found the “magic wand” to create manufacturing jobs and promised that the deal would create up to 80,000 new jobs.

“I used to say that these are the best jobs, they are great people. They are incredibly talented people,” he said.

Although Trump described NAFTA as a “nightmare” and made aging a key element of his 2016 presidential campaign, the new deal is hardly different from its predecessor.

“The USMCA is the largest, most significant, most modern, and most balanced trade agreement in history,” Trump said at the signing ceremony. “All of our countries will benefit greatly.”

Economists have found that the USMCA offers few new benefits to US manufacturing. Trump has predicted it will improve US economic growth by 1.2 percent, generate $ 68 billion in new economic activities, and create 176,000 new jobs.

According to the law, higher requirements for automotive origin rules will increase the share of parts from North America in new cars and reduce the financial incentives for automakers to build cars in Mexico. It also increases intellectual property protection and opens Canada as a market for U.S. dairy products.

The three countries reached an initial agreement in 2018, but it took a year of congressional negotiations with the White House to get a bill that both houses of the U.S. Congress could pass. Mexico has already ratified the law, and Canada has yet to ratify it.

Ed Adamczyk contributed to this report